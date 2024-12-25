There's nothing quite like digging into a plate of warm, fluffy idlis. Known for their soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture, idlis are a staple breakfast option for so many of us. Pair them with some sambar and chutney, and it's an instant mood-lifter. While the usual method involves steaming idli batter in molds, have you ever tried making them on a banana leaf? And no, we're not just talking about serving them on banana leaves. Say hello to Banana Leaf Idli - a refreshing spin on the traditional recipe that takes the flavor game up a notch. It's light, fragrant, and perfect for your breakfast table. Bonus: you can also whip it up for lunch or dinner because, let's be real, idlis are never a bad idea.

How To Keep Your Banana Leaf Idlis Super Soft?

Worried about ending up with hard, dense idlis? Don't stress! Here's an easy hack: just add a splash of water to the pan before closing it with the lid. This creates enough steam to ensure your idlis come out soft, fluffy, and just the way you like them.

Banana Leaf Idli Recipe: How To Make It

This easy and creative recipe was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer. Here's how you can try it out:

1. Prep The Gravy

Heat some ghee in a pan and saute chopped onions until golden. Add in tomatoes, a pinch of haldi, podi masala, dried coriander leaves, salt, and a splash of water. Mix it all up and turn off the flame.

2. Layer It Up

Take a banana leaf, smear it with ghee, and spread a layer of the onion-tomato gravy in the center. Pour idli batter on top of the gravy and sprinkle a bit of podi masala for that extra punch.

3. Steam It To Perfection

Cover the pan with a lid and let the idli steam until it's cooked through. Once done, serve it hot and enjoy the burst of flavors!

Make this easy Banana Leaf Idli at home, and trust us, it'll become a family favorite in no time. Happy cooking!