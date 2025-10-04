There are those who believe that Chettinad cuisine gets undue attention for a micro-cuisine that is largely prevalent in an arid region in Southern Tamil Nadu sandwiched between Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram. I disagree; this fascinating cuisine that has largely been shaped by the Nattukottai Chettiars is one of India's most evolved. The cuisine has been influenced by this trading community's business links with South East Asia, especially in the 19th century. It's also one of the most misrepresented cuisines in restaurants in Chennai and Bengaluru where the cuisine has become synonymous with spicy fare. Most Chettiars will tell you that their cuisine is flavourful, not just spicy fare that numbs your taste buds.





I still remember my first meal at the Bangala, one of the flagbearers of Chettinad cuisine, more than a decade ago. One of the dishes that made a big impression was the Mandi, not to be confused with the Hindi word for market. This dish gets its unique flavours from the arisi mandi (or rice water). If you have ever cooked pasta, you might know that the starchy water in which the pasta was cooked can be used as a flavour enhancer, especially when you make spaghetti aglio olio. It's the same principle for mandi,s except in this case the rice is not cooked. The rice is washed once and then soaked (typically two cups of water for 1 ½ cups of rice) for 5-10 minutes. The rice water is then drained and used with a combination of flavour enhancers like green chillies or garlic that lend it a distinctive flavour.

There are multiple versions of the mandi (check both our recipes), including the popular vendakkai mochai mandi (that combines okra with lima beans) or the kaikari (mixed vegetable mandi). It tastes best with rice or as an accompaniment for curd rice. You can try making this at home or try the mandi at boutique hotels like the Lotus Palace Chettinad during your next visit.

Chettinad Kaigari Mandi

Photo: The Lotus Palace Chettinad

Recipe Courtesy - Vinoth T, Kitchen Executive, The Lotus Palace Chettinad

1 medium raw mango, unpeeled, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 eggplants, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large drumstick, cut into 1 ½ inch sticks

1 medium raw banana, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 kg raw rice ( pachai arisi )

1 one-inch ball of tamarind

¼ cup toor dal

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

4 dried red chillies

2 tsp split urad dal

1 tsp fenugreek

12 green chillies, slit in half

¼ tsp asafoetida powder

15-18 shallots, peeled

20 large garlic cloves

½ medium onion, chopped finely

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

1 ¼ tomatoes, roughly chopped

Salt to taste

Method:

Soak vegetables in water to avoid discolouration

In a large bowl, wash rice thoroughly in 2 cups of warm water. Transfer the rice water to another bowl. You can use the rice for any other dish of your choice.

Add tamarind to rice water and soak for 15 minutes. Make a paste with. Run through a sieve, reserving the water while removing the sediments.

Rinse the toor dal till the water is clear. Add dal to a pan with 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Simmer, covered for 15 minutes or until cooked and creamy in texture. If using a pressure cooker to cook the dal, add only ½ cup water. Seal the lid of the cooker and place on high heat. After the first whistle, reduce heat to low, simmer for about 5 minutes. Cool before opening the lid.

Pour oil into a large pressure cooker over high heat. When hot, add the mustard seeds and splutter. Then add red chillies and urad dal, followed by fenugreek seeds, green chillies and asafoetida.

Stir and add shallots, garlic cloves, onion and curry leaves and saute for 1-2 minutes to ensure the ingredients do not stick to the base of the cooker. Add tomato and salt and cook over high, while continuously stirring.

Add all the vegetables to the pressure cooker except the raw mango. Pour in ¼ cup of the tamarind, rice water mixture and stir. Then add the rest of the mixture. Add cooked toor dal, 1 cup of water and the raw mango. Stir and seal the pressure cooker lid.

After 1 whistle, reduce the heat to medium-low and let simmer for around 10 minutes. Take off the stove, and wait till the cooker cools, before opening.

Check seasoning. Garnish with curry leaves. Serve hot

Recipe - Chettinad Milagai Mandi

Photo Credit: The Lotus Palace Chettinad

This is a spicier version that is enhanced with the fiery flavours of green chilli:

Ingredients

Small gooseberry-sized tamarind

1 Cup Rice water/ Mandi

5-7 Green chillies

20 Shallots

10 garlic pods

A sprig of curry leaves

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp urad dal

1/2 fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp oil

1/2 tbsp turmeric powder

A small piece of jaggery

1/4 tbsp asafoetida

Salt to taste

Method:

Prepare tamarind extract and keep aside.

Add water to rice, mix gently & clean it.

Add water again and extract Mandi (rice water)

In a pan heat oil, add mustard, urad dal, Fenugreek, curry leaves, asafoetida.

Add shallots and saute. Add garlic, green chilli, with salt, jaggery, turmeric powder and bring it to a boil.

Add Mandi and let simmer for 5-8 mins till the gravy thickens.

