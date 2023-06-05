With its pungent flavour and tantalising aroma, the mustard sauce can effortlessly lift up even the most mundane dishes. Be it sandwiches, burgers or even salads, the creamy mustard sauce complements a variety of ingredients including grilled chicken or crispy potatoes. While store-bought options are readily available, there's something truly special about crafting your own homemade mustard sauce that is fresh and free from artificial additives and preservatives. With our helpful tips and an easy recipe, create a delightful whole-grain mustard sauce in the comfort of your own kitchen.





What is mustard sauce used for?

Mustard sauce is a versatile condiment that is most commonly used to enhance the flavour of burgers, wraps and sandwiches. However, it is often used as a dip for snacks or as a dressing for salads too. Many of you may not know this but mustard sauce serves as an excellent addition to marinades for meats and can be drizzled over barbeque food as well.

What is mustard sauce made of?

Mustard sauce is typically made from mustard seeds, vinegar, water, salt, and various optional seasonings like herbs, spices, or sweeteners can be included for additional taste variations. Our recipe for homemade mustard sauce uses minimal ingredients to produce the best flavours. With a handful of yellow and black mustard seeds combined with cinnamon, salt, honey and vinegar, you can make your own mustard sauce in just three easy steps.





But first, follow these tips to make the perfect mustard sauce at home.





Tip 1: Select high-quality and aromatic yellow mustard seeds, known for their milder taste.





Tip 2: Ensure to soak the seeds first for a minimum of two to three days. This step allows the seeds to absorb the water, making the processing smoother.





Tip 3: Choose the seasonings as per your choice, but do add a dash of sweetener. It neutralises the slightly bitter taste of the mustard seeds and balances it well.





Mustard sauce is commonly used to flavour burgers.

How To Make Mustard Sauce At Home I Homemade Mustard Sauce Recipe:

The process to make homemade mustard sauce is surprisingly simple. Combine the mustard seeds with the rest of the ingredients and soak in vinegar. Then all you have to do is blend to make your sauce.





Click here for the complete recipe for homemade mustard sauce.





Don't forget to consider your desired texture, whether you prefer a coarse ground mustard or a velvety smooth paste. For a smooth paste, pass the blended mixture through a fine sieve to remove any husks. For a delightful coarse texture, you can skip filtering the grains.





Experience the joy of creating your own mustard sauce with unique flavours and unmatched freshness.