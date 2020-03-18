Indian Kitchen Tips: Follow These Steps To Store Curry Leaves At Home For Months

Highlights Curry leaves are packed with antioxidant and antibacterial properties

Curry leaves can be stored for months

Curry leaves have both culinary and medicinal usage

Indian cuisine is known for its flavours and spices; and the best part is the usage of natural ingredients (herbs) to bring the flavour. Rather, if you notice closely, it is the flavour that makes each food state-wise different from the other. One such herb that specifies the flavour of southern India is curry leaves, or as we commonly call it- kadhi patta. Although, this herb is used in different dishes around the country, it gives identity to South Indian dishes. Imagine that strong aroma of sambhar or upma or a bowl of rasam! Surely, these sound mouth-watering.





Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves:

That's not all! Other than its culinary usage, curry leaves, both in fresh and dry form, are of high nutritional value and have several health benefits too. This local Indian herb is rich in protein, fiber, calcium, vitamins and minerals, which may help in shedding those extra kilos. Curry leaves are also packed with antioxidant and antibacterial properties. As per experts, they may also help in controlling blood sugar, manage diabetes and heal several digestive issues, like indigestion, diarrhoea, and constipation.





Also Read: Curry Leaves Promote Gut Health, Manage Diabetes And More - Study (Curry Leaves Recipes Inside)





How To Consume Curry Leaves:

As mentioned earlier, curry leaves have both culinary and medicinal usages. Hence, one may consider adding this herb in everyday diet.

Here are 3 ways to add it to your diet:

1. Add it to your dal or curries.





2. Spice up the chutneys, salads or chaas with it.





3. Experts also state that chewing some curry leaves and consuming with lukewarm water may help in improving metabolism, which is one of the key factors for weight loss.





Also Read: This Malayali Stir-Fry Recipe Could Be A Delish Addition To Your Diet





How To Store Curry Leaves:

Although, curry leaf plant can easily be grown anywhere, every household does not grow the plant in their gardens. In that case, people buy the herb from market, where it is not easily available year-round. What do you do then? The easiest answer is, store it! If done properly, curry leaves can be stored for at least two to three months.





Here's How You Can Preserve Curry Leaves For Long:

1. Remove leaves from the main stem.





2. Wash the leaves and dab them well with kitchen towel or any clean cloth.





3. Spread them on a large plate and sun-dry for two to three days.





4. Once they dry out and get the crisp texture, store them in air tight box.





Here're Few Other Ways To Store Curry Leaves:

1. Remove leaves from the main stems. Wash leaves in water; pat dry them in clean cloth. Fry them in oil until crisp but still green, on a medium flame. Remove, drain and store in the fridge. Add them to your dishes in the end after tearing them into pieces.





2. Some people even grind the leaves into powder after sun drying them or drying them in refrigerator. The powder can be stored for weeks in air-tight container.





The leaves can be stored outside the fridge too. But it is recommended to store it in fridge during summer. Whenever you want, just take the curry leaves out and use them!







