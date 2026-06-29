Himachal Pradesh is known for its comforting and flavourful dishes, and Chha Gosht stands out as one of its finest culinary treasures. This traditional mutton curry is loved for its rich, tangy taste that comes from fresh curd, while roasted gram flour adds a smooth, creamy texture. Unlike heavily spiced meat curries, Chha Gosht focuses on slow cooking and balanced flavours, allowing the mutton to remain the highlight of the dish. Whole spices, mustard oil, and aromatic herbs create an earthy taste that reflects the simplicity of Himachali cuisine. Whether prepared for festivals, family feasts, or weekend lunches, this classic recipe is perfect for anyone wanting to experience authentic Himalayan flavours.





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Why This Mutton Curry Is Special

1. Chha Gosht gets its signature tanginess from whisked curd, giving the curry a creamy yet refreshing taste.

2. The mutton is pressure-cooked first, making it tender while keeping its natural juiciness intact.





3. Roasted gram flour thickens the gravy naturally and gives it a rich, velvety texture.





4. Mustard oil and freshly ground spices add a deep aroma that sets this dish apart from regular mutton curries.





5. The dish pairs well with chapati, tandoori roti, or steamed rice, making it ideal for festive and family meals.

How To Make Himachali Chha Gosht

Ingredients





750 g mutton





2 cups thick curd, whisked





2 medium onions, sliced





2 tbsp mustard oil





1 tbsp ghee





2 tbsp gram flour (besan)





6-8 garlic cloves





1-inch ginger





2 whole dried red chillies





2 green cardamoms





5-6 black peppercorns





4 cloves





1 cinnamon stick





1 bay leaf





1 tsp coriander powder





1/2 tsp turmeric powder





1 tsp red chilli powder





Salt to taste





Fresh coriander leaves for garnish





Recipe Method

Cook the Mutton

Place the mutton in a pressure cooker with the cinnamon stick, bay leaf, a little salt, and enough water. Pressure-cook for 3-4 whistles or until the meat turns tender. Keep both the cooked mutton and its stock aside.

Prepare the Spice Base

Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add the dried red chillies, green cardamoms, black peppercorns, cloves, garlic, and ginger. Sauté for a minute, then add coriander powder, turmeric, red chilli powder, and sliced onions. Cook until the onions turn golden brown and aromatic. Let the mixture cool slightly, then grind it into a smooth paste.

Roast the Besan

In another heavy pan, heat ghee and roast the gram flour on low heat until fragrant and lightly golden. Stir continuously to prevent burning.

Prepare the Yogurt Gravy

Keep the flame low and slowly add the whisked curd to the roasted gram flour while stirring continuously. Add a little water and mix well until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy without lumps.

Finish the Curry

Add the prepared onion-spice paste to the yoghurt mixture and cook for a few seconds. Now add the cooked mutton along with some reserved stock. Simmer for 10-15 minutes so the flavours blend well and the gravy thickens to the desired consistency.

Garnish and Serve

Turn off the heat and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with chapati, tandoori roti, or steamed rice for an authentic Himachali meal.





With its tangy yoghurt gravy, aromatic spices, and perfectly cooked mutton, Chha Gosht is a timeless Himachali dish that brings rich mountain flavours to every bite.