In the state of Goa, you can find numerous street food joints serving delectable snacks from early morning to late in the evening. Fish and chicken are considered to be the most popular ingredients for Goan cuisine. The cutlet pao and chilli fish fry can be found in almost all the areas of North Goa and certainly have the huge attention of locals. This chicken cutlet pao is one of the most famous street foods that you can relish in Goa. It is filled with crispy and deep-fried chicken cutlet covered inside a local Goan Poee Bread. The succulent, juicy piece of meat/chicken in combination with rava fried bread is a 'heaven in a bun'. Served with freshly grated veggies and hot sauce makes it a perfect dish for an evening snack.





Also Read : 11 Best Goan Recipes | Popular Goan Recipes

Photo Credit: iStock

Just like several other Indian cuisines, Goan cuisine has also a huge fan following. So, if you want to savour the exact flavours of Goan street food without actually going there, then you are in for a treat! Here we have the recipe for Chicken Cutlet Pao that will help you bring the flavours of Goan street food right in your kitchen!

Goan Street Food: Here's how you can make Chicken Cutlet Pao | Chicken Cutlet Pao

Watch the recipe video of Chicken Cutlet Pao here for a step-by-step detailed recipe:





Please note : This recipe is given by muchfoodgoa.

Steps to follow:

Pound each chicken piece with a mallet on a cutting board.





Season the chicken with salt, red chilli powder and green paste. (Marinate for 1-hour minimum)





Coat the chicken breast with semolina and cook until crispy.





Warm the bun in a preheated oven at 400 F or 200 C for a couple of minutes.





Slather the bun slice with chicken breast and with your favourite toppings.





Serve it hot with hot sauce and cabbage salad.





Pro tip: Let the coating set and dry out a bit before cooking. This helps the coating stay on better.





You can also pair these chicken cutlet paos with ketchup, mayonnaise, mint sauce or any dip of your choice. Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.