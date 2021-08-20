In the world of chicken dishes, we have surely relished many grilled, baked, gravies and curries that we love to gorge on. The crunchy and succulent pieces of chicken come in a lot of varieties that melt in our mouths at first bite itself. While most of us have these dishes in restaurants or make them at home, it is now time to twist the regular chicken flavour and try the Parsi speciality called chicken farcha! This deep-fried chicken starter is first marinated in a handful of spices so that the flavour infuses, and the end result is a spicy and fiery taste that will make your tongue tingle.





When it comes to Parsi cuisine, it is all about comfortable food that is full of flavour. While there are different techniques to cook this cuisine, the chicken farcha is undoubtedly one of the easiest recipes you can cook in just 15 minutes! So, the next time you have a party at your home or want to indulge in something spicy and crispy, then chicken farcha is the recipe you should make. Pair this with chutney and pyaaz for maximum flavour.

Try this delicious recipe

How To Make Chicken Farcha | Chicken Farcha Recipe:

First, clean and wash the chicken, then take a bowl and mix all the masalas for marination. Add chicken to this mixture and marinate properly. Leave for 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, break the eggs in a bowl and add chilli powder to them. Whisk it properly. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan. Coat the marinated chicken in bread crumbs and then in an egg mixture. Deep fry and serve hot with your choice of dip or chutney.





For the full recipe of chicken farcha, click here.





Make this delicious starter, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.