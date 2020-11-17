Is There Anything As Good As Butter Chicken? This Chicken Changezi Will Surprise You

Make restaurant-style chicken changezi at home.

If you live in north India, butter chicken has to be one of your favourite dishes. But, when we crave for a change, there are many other equally tasty chicken gravy dishes that we can order in restaurants and dhabas. Chicken changezi is one of the most popular chicken dishes (after butter chicken, of course), which is tangy, creamy and delicious - all we need in our chicken dinner. If you also love it, you can now make restaurant-style chicken changezi at home with this recipe.



Chicken changezi is credited to Mughlai cuisine, and as expected, it is super rich with deep flavours and aroma. We spotted the recipe video of chicken changezi on YouTube channel 'Food Fatafat'; one look at it and we knew it had to be picked.







Watch: Easy Chicken Changezi Recipe Video -







Start by marinating chicken pieces in a bed of curd, lemon juice, salt and ginger-garlic paste. Fry onion slices in oil. Add some cashew nuts and almonds and fry along with onions till onions and nuts turn golden brown. Let it all cool down and grind with some milk to make a paste.



Put marinated chicken in pan, add red chilli powder, and saute the chicken till around 70 per cent cooked and the margination gravy dries up. Keep the chicken aside. Now make the gravy of tomato paste with spices like ginger-garlic, coriander powder, red chilli powder, chaat masala and garam masala. Add fresh cream, onion paste, chicken pieces, kasuri methi, and cook everything together.



Don't forget to garnish with coriander leaves and green chillies before serving this chicken curry with roti of your choice.









