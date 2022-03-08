Who doesn't love pizza? The pleasure of biting into an amalgamation of sauce, cheese and toppings is just absolutely delightful. While there are people who do enjoy eating the doughy crust of the pizza as much as the sauce and the toppings, there are some pizza lovers out there who are not the biggest fan of the pizza crust. For this sect of pizza fans, we have a fun pizza crust idea that is bound to become their favourite. Rather than using the maida dough, why not use chicken to make the pizza crust?! If you think that this idea is not possible, then we are here to prove you wrong. This recipe shall teach you how to make a pizza with a chicken crust. You shall get a cheesy chicken crust in each bite. Don't believe us? Take a look!





Also Read: From Barbeque Chicken Pizza To Tandoori Chicken Pizza: 5 Yummy Chicken Pizzas That Scream Indulgence

Chicken Pizza Crust Recipe: How To Make Pizza With Chicken Crust

Take a bowl, add minced chicken, egg, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Next, add seasonings like oregano, chilli flakes, black pepper and salt. Mix this well. Now spread this minced chicken mixture on parchment paper, try to form a circle with your hands. Bake the dish for at least 15 minutes, and the chicken crust of the pizza is ready!

Now, for creating the pizza, you'll need pizza sauce (marinara sauce) and your favourite toppings. Here, we have taken grated cheese, onions, jalapenos and chicken salami. Start by spreading the sauce, then place the topping and last, garnish with cheese. Finally, bake the pizza till the cheese is melted and caramelised. Serve the pizza hot.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Chicken Pizza Crust.





Sounds delicious, right?! Make this lip-smacking pizza with chicken crust and amaze your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it.