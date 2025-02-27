Indian cuisine is packed with bold, authentic flavours, and when it comes to non-vegetarian dishes, the variety is endless. Northern India, in particular, is home to some of the most iconic chicken recipes that non-vegetarians cannot get enough of. From tandoori chicken to chicken tikka and chicken masala, the options are endless.





Chicken is also a great source of protein, making it a staple in many households. Whether it is in the form of a spicy chicken curry or crispy appetisers, chicken always delivers. If you love indulging in chicken-based dishes, then Chicken Makhanwala deserves a spot on your plate. This smoky, buttery, and creamy dish will instantly elevate your dining experience.





Also Read: 5 Tips To Make Perfect South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry At Home

What Does 'Makhanwala' Mean?

If you have ever wondered what 'Makhanwala' actually means, here is the answer. The word 'Makhani' comes from Hindi, where 'makhan' translates to butter. In English, it loosely means 'buttery'.





Punjabi cuisine is famous for its rich, butter-infused gravies, which is why you will often find dishes like Dal Makhani, Murgh Makhani, and Paneer Makhani on menus. These dishes are celebrated for their creamy texture and indulgent flavours, making them a favourite among food lovers.

What Makes Chicken Makhanwala Special?

Chicken Makhanwala, also known as Murgh Makhanwala, is not just another Indian chicken curry. What sets it apart is its simplicity. Unlike many other elaborate chicken gravy recipes that take hours to prepare, this one comes together with minimal effort.





The dish features grilled chicken pieces cooked in a rich, creamy tomato-based gravy infused with coconut milk, giving it a silky texture. It tastes quite similar to butter chicken but requires much less effort. This makes it an ideal dish for hosting a dinner party.





Serve it with naan, lachha paratha, or roti, and you have a meal that is sure to impress.

Ingredients for Chicken Makhanwala

Before you start cooking, here are the key ingredients you will need:





Chicken (boneless or bone-in)





Desi ghee





White butter





Green chilli paste





Ginger and garlic paste





Brown onion





Tomatoes





Cashew nuts





Coconut cream or coconut milk





Desiccated coconut





Spices (red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, salt)

Step-By-Step Recipe for Chicken Makhanwala

1. Grill the Chicken Cubes





Start by grilling the chicken cubes seasoned with salt until they develop a slight char.





2. Sauté the Spices





Heat desi ghee and white butter in a pan. Add green chilli paste, ginger, garlic, brown onion, tomatoes, and cashew nuts. Sauté until the mixture turns aromatic and rich.





3. Steam to Perfection





Add the grilled chicken to the pan, cover, and let it steam for 20 minutes to absorb the flavours.





4. Create the Creamy Texture





Pour in coconut cream or milk and let it simmer for another 10 minutes for a smooth, creamy texture.





5. The Final Touch





Sprinkle desiccated coconut, give it a good mix, and the dish is ready. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with your favourite Indian flatbread.

What to Serve with Chicken Makhanwala?

This creamy chicken curry pairs beautifully with





Butter naan - Soft, buttery naan is perfect for soaking up the rich gravy.





Lachha paratha - This flaky, layered flatbread adds an extra crunch.





Jeera rice - A simple cumin-infused rice that complements the curry.





Steamed basmati rice - Let the fluffy rice absorb all the flavours.

Tips to Make the Best Chicken Makhanwala

Use fresh cream or coconut milk for an extra creamy texture.





Grill the chicken before adding it to the gravy to enhance its smoky flavour.





Soak cashews before blending to achieve a smooth consistency in the gravy.





Do not skip butter - it is what makes this dish rich and indulgent.





Chicken Makhanwala vs Butter Chicken: What Is the Difference?





Many people confuse Chicken Makhanwala with Butter Chicken, and while they may look and taste similar, there are some key differences between the two.





1. Cooking Method





Butter Chicken is made using tandoori chicken (chicken marinated in yoghurt and spices, then grilled in a tandoor).





Chicken Makhanwala uses grilled chicken that is cooked separately before being added to the gravy.





2. Ingredients





Butter Chicken has a richer, more buttery taste as it contains a lot of butter and cream.





Chicken Makhanwala uses coconut cream or coconut milk, giving it a slightly nutty and mildly sweet flavour.





3. Gravy Base





Butter Chicken gravy is heavier because of the extensive use of butter, fresh cream, and cashew paste.





Chicken Makhanwala gravy is lighter as it contains coconut milk and desiccated coconut, making it less greasy.





4. Taste & Texture





Butter Chicken has a smooth, velvety texture with a slight tanginess from tomatoes and kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves).





Chicken Makhanwala has a more robust and slightly smoky flavour, thanks to the grilled chicken and coconut-based gravy.

Which One Should You Try?

If you love rich, creamy, and mildly spiced curries, then Butter Chicken is a great choice. But if you are looking for a lighter, smoky, and coconut-infused chicken dish, then Chicken Makhanwala is the way to go.





Both are delicious in their own way, so why not try both and see which one you prefer?