Order food at almost any “Indian-Chinese” restaurant, and one dish is almost guaranteed to make it to the table: Chicken Manchurian. Whether it is served dry with chopped spring onions or swimming in a spicy gravy alongside fried rice or hakka noodles, it has become a comfort food for millions of Indians.





The shocking part is that it has almost nothing to do with China.





Despite its name, Chicken Manchurian is not a traditional Chinese dish, nor does it come from Manchuria, the region in north-eastern China that inspired its name. Instead, it is one of India's biggest culinary success stories – a dish born out of improvisation, shaped by Indian taste buds and later adopted across the country.

Its story also has an unexpected twist. One of India's favourite restaurant dishes shares a fascinating connection with cricket.

One Customer's Request Changed Indian Food Forever

Like many famous dishes around the world, Chicken Manchurian was born by accident. According to several reports, chef Nelson Wang, a third-generation Chinese chef born in Kolkata, was working in Mumbai's China Garden restaurant during the 1970s when a customer asked him to prepare something that was not on the menu.





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Instead of refusing, Wang improvised. He deep-fried chicken pieces and tossed them in a sauce made with soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and green chillies before serving them with fried rice. The combination was unlike anything diners had tasted before. That spontaneous experiment became Chicken Manchurian.

The Cricket Connection Nobody Talks About

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According to CNN Traveller, the birthplace of Chicken Manchurian was the prestigious Cricket Club of India (CCI).





Better known for hosting legendary cricketers and international matches at Brabourne Stadium, the club also became an unlikely food landmark.





As Sachin Bajaj, Vice Chairman of the cricket committee at CCI, told the publication, "Nelson Wang's first job as a caterer was at CCI. Wang invented chicken manchurian spontaneously when a customer requested a unique dish."

A Dish That Belongs To India

Over time, Chicken Manchurian became much bigger than its creator. Restaurants began experimenting with cauliflower, paneer, prawns, fish and even mushroom Manchurian.





Today, the word "Manchurian" itself refers less to a place and more to a cooking style, deep-fried ingredients coated in a spicy soy-based gravy.





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Food historian Kurush Dalal told SCMP, "Nelson Wang and the Golden Dragon Restaurant at the Taj Mumbai are both often credited with its origins in the 1970s."





He added, "There is absolutely no single way of making it, just like most dishes made in the subcontinent."





That flexibility may be one of the biggest reasons behind the dish's popularity. Every restaurant has its own version, yet all remain instantly recognisable.