Indians and their love for biryani needs no introduction. From family dinners to lavish feasts, it is a regular feature in almost every single event that there is. In fact, many would agree that we don't even need a reason to gorge on this aromatic rice dish. Because if there is biryani on your plate, that is reason enough to celebrate. Pair this up with chilled raita and a spicy salan and you've got yourself a drool-worthy combination. Mutton, chicken or vegetables - anything you add to the aromatic preparation is sure to turn indulgent. Out of the many amazing biryani dishes that you may or may not have tried, here is the recipe for a succulent and juicy Arabic dish - Chicken Mandi Biryani.

Chicken Biryanis are the ultimate indulgent food

(Also read : Awadhi Biryani: Get Your Slice Of Royalty With This Stellar Biryani Recipe)





Chicken Mandi Biryani is served on giant plates; heaps of fluffy orange rice garnished with almonds, raisins, cashew and fried onions. The juicy chunks of chicken are placed on top of the rice and garnished with more dry fruits and fried onions and then it is enjoyed together with friends and family. The chicken pieces are tender and fall off the bone, the rice is fragrant with saffron and the aroma of coal - every single bite is an explosion of flavours. Want to give this a try? Read the recipe below

How To Make Chicken Mandi Biryani l Chicken Mandi Biryani Recipe:

If you want to go for the original Mandi Biryani taste, you need to prepare a Mandi masala with whole spices. In a bowl add some of this Mandi masala, ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, lime juice and some other ingredients and mix well into a paste. Rub the paste on all of the chicken pieces and marinate for an hour or more. Fry these in low flame for 10 minutes on each side.





In a bowl add chopped onions, Mandi masala and cook the rice. Once done, place the chicken pieces and use coal to smoke the biryani. Garnish with nuts and serve hot.





Click here for the detailed recipe for Chicken Mandi.





That's how you can make a juicy and indulgent Chicken Mandi Recipe. Let us know how you liked it, in the comments below.





