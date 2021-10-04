Soup is all about comfort and warmth, especially in this changing season - a hot bowl of soup spells indulgence. They are easy to make and come in a lot of never-ending varieties that soothes our soul. One can add as many veggies or meat as they like and experiment with the spices and herbs. However, if you are making soup for the first time, then it's best to start with the basics. So, keeping that in mind, here we bring you an easy and quick chicken soup recipe that you will enjoy having during this seasonal change.





A bowl of chicken soup can be considered a meal in itself as it is packed with lots of veggies, chicken and a flavorful broth. Chicken is high in protein and can keep you full for a long period, allowing you to eat less fattening foods. And when combined with lots of different nutrients, chicken soup can indeed be considered a protein-packed meal that can help you stay healthy. This easy to make dish requires only a few ingredients and gives you an ultimate comfort taste. So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for chicken soup!

How To Make Chicken Soup | Chicken Soup Recipe

To make this dish, first, dissolve the cornflour in water and keep it aside. Empty the contents of the corn tin into a saucepan, add the stock and bring to a boil. Add the cornflour solution and let simmer for about 10 minutes. Add the salt and the shredded chicken and keep on simmer. Pour the egg in a thin stream over the simmering soup, and stir it slowly. Add the vinegar and serve hot!

For the full recipe of chicken soup, click here.





Make this comforting chicken soup, and let us know how you liked the recipe!










