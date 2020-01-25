Chinese New Year 2020: Experience The Festival At ChaoBella, Crowne Plaza, Okhla With Specially Curated Menu

Butter Prawn

The celebration of Chinese New Year has begun and Delhi, being a cosmopolitan city, has geared up to mark the occasion in full swing. It is also referred to as Lunar New Year and Spring Festival. This festival is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. There is no set date for Chinese New Year; every year it is calculated as per the Lunar Calendar. The first day on the Lunar Calendar marks the beginning of the celebration and it lasts till 15th. This year it began on January 25 and will last till February 8.











Festivals and foods go hand in hand. No festival is complete without food. It is said, traditionally the Chinese people eat dumplings every day for every meal during this stretch of time. Likewise, when Delhi has geared up to celebrate Chinese New Year, how can it be behind in terms of food? One such place which is celebrating Chinese New Year is ChaoBella, Crowne Plaza Today in Okhla. It is marking the New Year with a specially curated menu, from January 21 to 31.

















Cantonese Steamed Fish











According to Sumit Sinha, Director of Food and Beverage, Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla, "New Year dinner in Chinese custom is extremely important as it is seen as a family reunion opportunity. All family members must come back. Even if they truly can't, the rest of the family will leave their spot empty and place a spare set of utensils for them."







The chefs at ChaoBella have crafted a delectable oriental spread, which gives a contemporary twist to the popular traditional ingredients of Chinese cuisine such as dumplings (wealth), duck (fidelity), chicken (reunion and birth), tofu (happiness and fortune), pork (peace), egg (fertility), noodles (longevity) and fish (prosperity).











Roast Duck 1350











The delicacies in the menu include Wonton Soup, Crossing the Bridge Noodle Soup, Salt and Pepper Squid, Butter Prawn, Chengdu Chicken, Crispy Vegetables, Hed Phad Med Mamuang, Cantonese Steam Fish, Hainanese chicken, Roast Duck 1350, Braised Pork Ribs, Tianjin Tenderloin, Mapo Tofu, Seafood Noodles and Double Boiled Jun.











So if you want to experience a glimpse of the celebration, you can visit ChaoBella in the evening (between 7 pm to 11 pm) and enjoy the delicasies they will serve will utmost love and care.











Double Boiled Jun







