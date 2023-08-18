Weekends are all about addressing our deepest foodie desires. For many, authentic Italian food is a preferred option to break the monotony of everyday Indian meals. A perfectly baked pizza crust, topped with cheese, or a comforting bowl of red or white sauce pasta seem like great options, don't they? However, instead of ordering in this time, why not try making it yourself this weekend? Don't worry; cooking Italian food at home is not as difficult as it seems when you have the right ingredients to work with. We suggest you buy the ingredients from MORE through the NDTV Big Bonus App. Why? You receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards. Don't worry, linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn while you do.

Here Are 5 Essential Ingredients For Italian Cooking: Get Them Now

1. Cheese

Cheese is what makes Italian dishes taste so heavenly. The more cheese there is, the better they taste. There's no need to buy expensive cheese to recreate classic dishes at home. Stick to using classic mozzarella cheese or pizza cheese for starters, and it'll work just as well as any other.

2. Olive Oil

Olive oil is a key ingredient in Italian cuisine. Without it, the dishes would lack the unique flavour they are known for. It also gives them a perfect base. Extra virgin olive oil, in particular, is what you'll need to make restaurant-style authentic Italian food at home.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a must-have ingredient when cooking Italian food. They are used for topping your pizzas, making a puree to add to your pasta, or even incorporating them into your salads. It adds a nice, tangy flavour to them. Stock your pantry with fresh-quality tomatoes for the best results.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Basil And Other Herbs

Basil is used as an integral seasoning in Italian cuisine. This herb helps add freshness and makes the dishes taste a hundred times better. It is commonly used to make pesto, and its aroma is quite divine too. Apart from basil, you must also buy herbs such as oregano and parsley.

5. Garlic

Another essential ingredient you'll need is garlic. When sauteed with olive oil and onions, it lends a distinct flavour to the food. You can opt for either ready-made garlic paste or fresh garlic. But for authentic flavours, we suggest you go ahead with fresh garlic, as the taste they offer is unmatchable.

Stock these essential ingredients in your pantry to recreate authentic Italian dishes at home.





