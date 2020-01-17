Cooking Tips: How To Make Tomato Mayonnaise For Your Next House Party

Tomato Mayonnaise is essentially a classic mayo dip with a tangy twist

Hosting a house party this weekend? You would want to make sure everything is top-notch. Here's a pro-tip. Make sure you do not keep too many lavish dishes. House parties are a time you want to unwind and indulge in hearty finger-foods. If you include extravagant dishes in your menu, you would need as many cutleries, which would eventually lead to a lot of hassle later. Finger foods like nachos, chips, nuggets, chicken wings etc. have been party staples for a reason. But you would have to agree that finger foods without ideal accompaniments are no fun. Whether you like them with tangy, chilly, mild, dips and chutneys, it can really spruce up your food. Mayonnaise is a dip that is usually a hit with everybody. You can dunk just about anything in creamy mayonnaise and fall in love with the combination. But did you know that there are umpteen spins you can give to your mayonnaise?! Yes, that's right!





Here's A Recipe Of Tomato Mayonnaise That You Can Try At Home:

Tomato Mayonnaise Recipe

Tomato Mayonnaise is essentially a classic mayo dip with goodness of tangy tomato puree, garlic and fresh herbs like basil, thyme and parsley. Tomato is an amazingly versatile fruit. Its tangy flavour has inspired people across the globe to invent delicious treats. Did you know that tomato is not of Indian origin? Yes, it was brought to us by foreign traders, and yet we have used the fruit to make chutney, achaar, curries, raita and what not! There are many exquisite preparations with tomatoes too. But we love how it works its charm in simple dishes. Take, for instance, this mayonnaise recipe. All you need to do to make this is take mayonnaise is a bowl, throw in some cream, herbs tomato puree in it and give it a nice mix. Your party-starter is ready. Click here for the full recipe of tomato mayonnaise.







You can actually make a good amount of it in advance and use this mayonnaise for a variety of things:





How To Have Tomato Mayonnaise

1. Sandwiches

You can use this mayonnaise as a sandwich spread. Spread it out evenly between slices; add cheese, herbs, and veggies of your choice. Grill and eat.





2. Roti Rolls

Is your little fussy-eater giving you a hard time? Try spreading this mayonnaise on his/her roti and roll it up with any dry sabzi, and see them finish their lunch in record time.





3. Salad Dressings

The tangy mayonnaise can also serve as an eclectic dressing for home-made salads.





4. With Nachos And Chips

Dip or chips and crisps in this delectable dip and munch away. You can also make a nacho and chips chaat using this mayonnaise, some herbs and cheese.





5. Mayo-Fries

Got some left-over French fries? Take a bowl, add the fries. Put some mayonnaise on top of the fries. Mix them well, throw in some herbs and eat. You can also add some grated cheese on top and bake it.











Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below!









