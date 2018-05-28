Amazing Besan Hair Masks For Healthy Hair

Highlights Benefit of besan for hair growth

Wounder of Besan with curd

Besan with mayonnaise hair mask

Some of them include:

Hair growth

Prevents hair fall

Works as hair cleanser

Controls frizz

Fights hair dryness

Works as a natural conditioner

Prevents dandruff

Gives you shinny and long hair

Prevents split ends

With these amazing hair benefits of besan, you can have long, shiny hair. All you need to do is to regularly apply besan mask on your hair. There are various types of besan mask that you can use as per your hair type and problems.

With these amazing hair benefits of besan, you can have long, shiny hair

Here are various types of besan hair masks:

1. Besan with curd hair mask

Besan mixed with curd is beneficial for your hair as this mixture boosts and rejuvenates the scalp, which results in hair growth. Curd contains antioxidants and beneficial bacteria that help prevent impurities and dirt from the scalp. If you often experience scratching and itching on the scalp, then you can add turmeric as well to the mixture. Did you know that besan and curd together act as a great substitute for shampoo and conditioner?

How to use:

Take some besan and mix it with small amount of curd. Now, add turmeric in it and make a paste. Apply the paste on your hair and leave it for 30 minutes. After that wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Besan mixed with curd is beneficial for your hair as this mixture boost and rejuvenate the scalp



2. Besan with olive oil hair mask

Olive oil is healthy for your hair and when it is mixed with besan, it gets even healthier. The mixture of besan and olive oil makes your hair long and strong.

How to use:

Take some besan and add some olive oil in it to make a thick paste. Apply the paste on the roots of the hair and leave it for some time. Before the hair turns extremely dry wash it off with lukewarm water.

3. Besan with almond powder hair mask

Besan and almond powder when mixed together gives you healthy, black and bouncy hair. It improves the texture of your hair, helps retain their natural colour, and gives volume to your hair. You can add vitamin E oil capsules in the mixture, if you are suffering from hair damage.

How to use:

Take some besan and almond powder and mix them together. Now, add some lemon juice and honey to the mixture and make a paste of it. Apply the mask on your hair and leave it for some time. Wash it off with plain water. Repeat this routine twice a week to see the results.

Besan and almond powder when mixed together gives you healthy, black and bouncy hair.​



4. Besan with egg hair mask

If you are suffering from dull and dry hair, then this hair mask is perfect for you. Besan and egg together condition your hair and make them soft and silky. The mask is known to remove the dryness of your hair and makes them soft and glossy.

How to use:

Take some besan and add egg in it and whisk them together. Now, add lemon and honey and mix them together to make a paste. Apply the mixture on the scalp and wait for some time. After that wash it off with lukewarm water.

If you are suffering from dull and dry hair, then this hair mask is perfect for you



5. Besan with mayonnaise hair mask

Mayonnaise is excellent for your hair and when combined with besan, it gives your hair the perfect therapy they want. This hair mask helps moisture your hair and make it frizz-free by deep conditioning them. This hair mask is also known to help in your hair growth.

How to use:

Take some besan and mix it with some mayonnaise. Now, add honey in the mixture and make paste of it. Apply the paste on your hair and leave it for some time. After that rinse it off with plain water.

These easy-to-make besan hair masks are perfect for all hair-related problems. So, try the out and do share your experiences in the comment section below.