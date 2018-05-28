Amazing Besan Hair Masks For Healthy Hair

Anusha Singh | Updated: May 28, 2018 09:35 IST
Some of them include:
With these amazing hair benefits of besan, you can have long, shiny hair. All you need to do is to regularly apply besan mask on your hair. There are various types of besan mask that you can use as per your hair type and problems.
Here are various types of besan hair masks:
1. Besan with curd hair mask
Besan mixed with curd is beneficial for your hair as this mixture boosts and rejuvenates the scalp, which results in hair growth. Curd contains antioxidants and beneficial bacteria that help prevent impurities and dirt from the scalp. If you often experience scratching and itching on the scalp, then you can add turmeric as well to the mixture. Did you know that besan and curd together act as a great substitute for shampoo and conditioner?
How to use:
2. Besan with olive oil hair mask
Olive oil is healthy for your hair and when it is mixed with besan, it gets even healthier. The mixture of besan and olive oil makes your hair long and strong.
How to use:
3. Besan with almond powder hair mask
Besan and almond powder when mixed together gives you healthy, black and bouncy hair. It improves the texture of your hair, helps retain their natural colour, and gives volume to your hair. You can add vitamin E oil capsules in the mixture, if you are suffering from hair damage.
How to use:
4. Besan with egg hair mask
If you are suffering from dull and dry hair, then this hair mask is perfect for you. Besan and egg together condition your hair and make them soft and silky. The mask is known to remove the dryness of your hair and makes them soft and glossy.
How to use:
5. Besan with mayonnaise hair mask
Mayonnaise is excellent for your hair and when combined with besan, it gives your hair the perfect therapy they want. This hair mask helps moisture your hair and make it frizz-free by deep conditioning them. This hair mask is also known to help in your hair growth.
How to use:
These easy-to-make besan hair masks are perfect for all hair-related problems. So, try the out and do share your experiences in the comment section below.