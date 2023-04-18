Ginger is one of the most common spices used in cooking around the globe. It has a zesty flavour that enhances the taste of food, as well as adds an earthy aroma to all our dishes. Besides being a great tastemaker, this humble spice is packed with various health benefits, and for years, it has been used to aid digestion, reduce nausea and combat common cold and flu. Like other fresh spices, even ginger has a limited shelf life. If you have a lot of ginger lying around your kitchen, then making ginger powder would be a great way to increase its shelf life. Dry ginger powder can be used in cooking and as a seasoning for foods. Here is a step-by-step process to make ginger powder at home.





Here's How To Prepare Ginger Powder At Home | Step-By-Step Ginger Powder Recipe

Step 1: Choosing Fresh Ginger

The first step is to have fresh ginger or buy it if you don't have it at home. To check if it's fresh, try snapping a small piece of ginger. If it snaps easily without having any stringy fibre between it, then it's fresh. Ginger with fewer strings is preferred to make dry powder because it is harder to grind stringy ginger into powder.

Buy fresh ginger to make powder. Photo Credit: pixabay

Step 2: Washing And Drying

It is important to wash raw food items to keep them dirt- and germ-free. Wash the ginger properly under running water. Make sure it's clean and has no dirt particles on it. Once done, clean it with a dry kitchen towel and keep it aside to naturally dry at room temperature.





Step 3: Peeling And Chopping

It is important to take off the ginger skin before we go ahead with the drying method. With the help of a sharp knife, peel the ginger skin and keep it aside. Now, chop ginger into thin slices. The thinner the slices will be, the quicker ginger will dry and dehydrate.

Chop thin slices of ginger. Photo Credit: pixabay

Step 4: Dehydrating

Drying ginger is not a tough feat. All you have to do is place the ginger slices on a plate or tray. Ensure to keep a gap between the slices so the sides dry well too. Keep it under the sun for at least nine to 10 days. Meanwhile, keep turning the sides in between so both sides dry equally. Another way to dehydrate ginger is by placing it in the oven. Heat it for 10 minutes at 150 degrees. Once the ginger is dry, keep it aside for it to cool down. Now, snap the ginger and check if it's dry or not.

Step 5: Making Powder

Put the dry ginger pieces in a food processor or grinder. Grind it well and make a fine powder of it. Check if there are no big pieces of ginger left. If so, then repeat the grinding process until the ginger pieces have been fully ground. You can now sieve the powder for a finer and smoother texture.

How To Store Ginger Powder?

Make sure to store it in airtight container. Photo Credit: pixabay

You can simply store it in an airtight container. Make sure the container is clean and dry because we don't want moisture in the ginger powder. Place the container in a cool, dry place or you can also keep it in the refrigerator. This way your ginger powder can last for months.

Is It Ok To Drink Ginger Powder?

Yes, it is okay to consume ginger powder mixed with water. Ginger is rich in antioxidants and makes a healthy drink. In a glass add luke warm water and add one tsp of ginger powder then mix it well. You can have this healthy drink once in a week. Make sure you don't over consume it.





Add ginger flavour to any dish by simply adding one teaspoon of ginger powder while cooking or sprinkling it over the dish.