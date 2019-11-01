Winter Special: Make This Crispy And Delicious Matar Poori A Part Of Your Winter Diet

It's the right time to indulge in all the seasonal goodness.

Winter greens have started to throng vegetable markets in abundance

The poori is stuffed with a flavourful filling of peas and ginger

Winter season is here upon us and it's just the right time to indulge in all the seasonal goodness. Winter greens like bathua, cholai, palak, methi and sarson have started to throng vegetable markets in abundance. Another such winter delight that features in most delicacies prepared in Indian kitchens is green peas (matar). This vegetable is not only used to prepare curries like gajar matar, paneer matar, and keema matar, but can also be used to make delectable snacks like matar pattice, matar tikki and even matar kebab.





If you're planning to prepare one of these curries at home to welcome winters, you can pair it with another pea-based delight - matar poori. The poori is stuffed with a flavourful filling of peas and ginger along with a melange of spices like cumin, salt, coriander powder, cumin powder and garam masala. Once the poori is deep-fried to perfection, the end result is super crispy and crunchy, which will go well with your curry. Alternatively, you may also savour these pooris as a standalone tea-time snack. You may even pack these in your tiffin and munch on them when the 4pm hunger strikes.

(Also Read: Watch: Pair Your Adrak Wali Chai With This Spicy Green Peas Appetiser)





Here's the recipe video of crispy and delicious matar poori from NDTV Food's YouTube channel. Watch the recipe video for detailed step-by-step instructions to prepare the filling and poori right from scratch.





Give a healthy and warm welcome to the new season by making matar poori a part of your winter diet.





Watch: Matar Ki Poori Recipe Video













Happy Cooking!









