Amla Tea For Weight Loss: How To Make This Ayurvedic Drink For Fat Burn

Rich In Antioxidants:Amla powder, which is used in making amla tea, is chock-full of antioxidants that fights inflammation. Research has time and again indicated a direct link of weight gain with inflammation. Boosts Digestion:Amla powder is rich in fibre, which makes it great for boosting digestion. A healthy gut and digestion system is great for an effective weight loss. Regulates Blood Sugar:Amla contains the element chromium, which effectively regulates blood glucose levels. Consuming amla may hence, prevent any sudden spikes or falls in blood sugar, thus preventing diabetes and causing weight gain. Boosts Metabolism: A good metabolism is able to burn more calories effectively and amla may aide the process of increasing metabolism. It also detoxifies the body, by flushing out toxins from it. Boosts Energy:Amla may speed up the process of protein synthesis, thus providing an energy boost to the body. This helps you stay focused and allows you to workout better and burn more calories.

Amla tea is the perfect concoction for anyone wanting to slim down naturally

Amla powder is rich in fiber which makes it great for boosting digestion

The sour and pungent fruit of amla is loaded with vitamin C iron and calcium and hence, is great for the skin , hair and overall health. Moreover, it is even good for universal daily consumption, as its nature transcends the boundaries of season and body type. This is why amla tea is the perfect concoction for anyone wanting to slim down naturally. Made by boiling amla powder and ginger in water, amla tea is an all-season tea, which can be prepared and stored for everyday consumption. Coming to amla tea, the recipe for the drink is extremely easy to follow and the drink is ready in mere minutes. All you need for the drink is one and one-fourth cups water, just a teaspoon of coarse dried amla powder and some freshly crushed ginger . Add the amla powder and ginger to the water in a vessel and put it on a medium-flame. Let the concoction simmer for some time and take it off the heat once it comes to a boil and the water in it has reduced to one cup. Strain the drink into another vessel to filter out the sediments of amla and ginger and let it cool down a bit. Add some organic honey to the drink if you want to add sweetness to it and enjoy!

You may want to keep away from the honey if you are a diabetes patient. This amla tea can be consumed twice a day to quicken fat burn and weight loss.