Delhi street food is all about that mouth-watering and spicy flavours that explode in our mouth with every bite. And one of the things that make us go week in the knees is the delicious chole kulche. Found in the little nooks and corners of Delhi with street vendors, this dish is a scrumptious mix of spicy chole and buttery kulche with a side of sliced onions, tomatoes and pickled carrots. Since this dish is loved by many, here we bring you a recipe to make street style chole kulche easily at home and enjoy with your friends and family!





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Amritsari Chole At Home (Watch Recipe Video)





This yummy dish originates from Punjab and is a popular street food in north India. From this recipe, you can easily make the combination of soft kulcha, spicy chole and salad in no time! So, next time when you are hungry and looking to have something lip-smacking, try this simple recipe of street style chole kulche and enjoy.

Here Is The Recipe of Chole Kulche | Chole Kulche

To make the kulcha, first, dissolve sugar in lukewarm water and sprinkle yeast over it. When it turns into froth, add salt, oil, curds and yeast mixture to the flour and knead to a soft dough with the lukewarm water and leave to rise. When risen and doubled, punch and knead again and leave to rise again. Next, preheat the oven and place the rolled kulchas onto the baking trays. Bake in the preheated oven for 5-7 minutes.

(Also Read: Chole Chicken: A Punjabi Fusion Chicken Curry You Should Definitely Try)





For the chole, soak chickpea in water with baking soda and keep them overnight. Then cook it on low flame with masalas like salt, mango powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, cumin powder, powdered clove, dry ginger, coriander powder, carrom powder and powdered cinnamon. Mix and serve with kulchas.





For the full recipe chole kulche, click here.





Make this yummy recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of it.