On some days, we can only find comfort in a bowl of hot curry with rice or roti. There is something immensely satisfying about the textures and flavours of Indian curries. If you're looking to try curries from different parts of the country, we have a special compilation from a western state. We have put together a short list of popular vegetarian Maharashtrian curries you can enjoy for your next meal. Whether you want something rich and aromatic or simple and healthy, we have a range of suggestions. Check them out below:

7 Traditional Maharashtrian Curries You Must Try:

1. Modak Amti

Want to taste modaks in a completely different way than usual? Then you need to try Modak Amti. This Maharashtrian dish features savoury modaks in an aromatic curry. While the regular version of amti is well-known, this tasty twist is perfect when you're craving something unique.





Also Read: Monsoon Special: 8 Popular Comfort Foods From Maharashtra Perfect For Rainy Days

2. Batata Rassa

Maharashtrian food: Batata curry is a beloved dish. Photo Credit: iStock In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Whether it's a grand feast or any regular afternoon meal, this Maharashtrian-style potato curry never disappoints. After all, potatoes are simply too delicious to skip. Both children and adults love this home-style Maharashtrian dish. Ensure you relish it with puris.

3. Moong Usal

Usal is a type of spiced Maharashtrian curry that has many variations. Different legumes can be used as the main ingredient of this delicacy. To begin with, we recommend a simple preparation of moong usal made with spouted green gram. Wholesome and satisfying, it will help balance out the effects of richer delights. If you don't want to cook it at home, order this popular dish online.

4. Takatla Palak

If you're seacrhing for a healthy Maharashtrian recipe, opt for Takatla Palak. This curry has a besan-yoghurt base similar to kadhi and is enhanced with the goodness of spinach. It is flavoured with ginger, green chillies and basic spices. This soothing curry can also be served with rice as part of a traditional thali.

5. Pithla

This beloved Maharashtrian curry is also made with besan. When paired with bhakri, pithla becomes a comfort food combo unlike any other. If you are seeking a classic and satiating dish for your next meal, it is a great choice. It is also considered ideal for high-protein diets.





Also Read: How To Make Traditional Maharashtrian Thalipeeth

6. Bharli Vangi

Maharashtrian food: Bharli Vangi is a rich delicacy. Photo Credit: iStock

Looking for an impressive traditional Maharashtrian dish? Bharli Vangi is packed with irresistible aromas and juicy textures that make it instantly memorable. This delicacy featured small brinjals stuffed with a spiced coconut-peanut masala. They are simmered in the curry base until they turn tender. You can order this curry via a food delivery app if you don't have time to make it from scratch.

7. Maharashtrian Kadhi

If you want to recreate a restaurant-style thali at home, you need to have Maharashtrian Kadhi. This curry is savoured year-round and thus provides familiarity amidst the novelty of festive treats. Some people also enjoy eating it with rice as a simple meal to restore balance after binge eating during the festive season.





Which is your favourite Maharashtrian curry? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.