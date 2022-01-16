It can be challenging to rustle up different dishes every week. Coming up with new recipes to treat your family members is always a problem. You don't have to worry about it this week, though, because chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared with his followers a unique potato recipe on Instagram. Here, crispy fried potatoes are dipped in a sauce and served with nuts. Chef Bhadouria's ‘Kung Pao Potatoes' are sure to add a unique spicy, sour, and sweet twist to your menu. Give it a shot. He captioned the post, “Potatoes Go Chinese in this quick crisp recipe.”





(Also Read: Kitchen Tips: How To Use Tea Bags To Make Chai - MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Explains)





Ingredients:





1) 10 Baby potatoes





2) Sesame oil (2 tablespoons)





3) 12- 15 cashew nuts





4) Vinegar (1 tablespoon)





5) Dark soya sauce (1 tablespoon)





6) Sugar (1 tablespoon)





7) Black pepper powder (1/2 tablespoon)





8) Chilli paste (1/2 tablespoon)





9) 1/4 cup water





10) Cornflour (1 tablespoon)





11) Chopped ginger and garlic (1 tablespoon each)





12) 5 dry red chillies





13) Chopped capsicum, onions





14) Peanuts





15) Salt





How to make Kung Pao Potatoes?

1) First, take the baby potatoes, peel them and fry them until they turn crisp and brown.





2) Take another pan, put a tablespoon of oil and sauté the cashew nuts and keep them aside.





3) Now, it's time to prepare the sauce. For this, take a bowl and add vinegar, dark soya sauce, sugar, black pepper powder, chilli paste and water one after the other. Mix the cornflour as well. Keep it aside.





4) Here's the final step, take a pan and heat some oil into it. Put chopped ginger and garlic followed by dry red chillies and chopped capsicum and onion. Put the crispy fried potatoes into it and the corn slurry you had prepared. Mix it all well and add cashew nuts and peanuts. In the end, you can mix the salt as per your taste and Kung Pao potatoes are ready.





Take a look:

Pankaj Bhadouria's Kung Pao potato looks delicious and every bit tempting. Try it out today.