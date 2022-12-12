When hunger pangs strike at odd hours, a sandwich always comes to our rescue. Simply take two slices of bread, slather on some sauces and a little bit of cheese et voila! Your sandwich is ready. The struggle, however, starts when you go to the kitchen and realise that you've run out of bread. But did you know it is possible to make a sandwich without the need for bread? Yes, believe it or not, it is actually possible to make a classic and delicious aloo sandwich without having bread in your kitchen. Ace celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared the video on her profile, and it has been appreciated by many on the internet. Take a look:

"Of all the potato recipes that I have ever shared with you, this one will be a sure shot with kids, adults alike as this is a No Bread Potato Sandwich," wrote Pankaj Bhadouria in the caption. The clip has received over 15k likes and hundreds of comments and views. The no-bread aloo sandwich was quite easy to prepare and used simple kitchen ingredients in its making. Since there was no wheat or its products used in the recipe, the aloo sandwich was completely gluten-free. Further, chef Bhadouria suggested that the same cooking method could be used to make a gluten-free pizza base too!

Here Is How To Make Aloo Sandwich Without Bread | No-Bread Aloo Sandwich Recipe

In the video, we see the chef preparing the quick and easy aloo sandwich recipe without using any bread. First, she grates up four potatoes into cold water. Then, she drains out the water and adds some flour and salt to it and keeps the potato mixture aside. Next, chef Bhadouria takes oil in a pan and pours the potato mixture into it to roast it on both sides. This forms the outer covering for the aloo sandwich. Now comes the preparation of the filling. Chef mixed chopped capsicum, tomato and corn in a bowl along with mozzarella cheese and some spices. She then layered this filling into the potato covering and added a cheese slice on top. The covering was folded into half and roasted on both sides. The no-bread aloo sandwich was then cooked till crisp and served with a generous drizzling of garlic butter.

How simple and delicious right? The next time you run out of bread, do give this wonderful recipe a try.