Tea is possibly the most consumed beverage in India. Every Indian household has a dedicated dabba for tea - or chai as we call it - in the pantry. A hot cup of chai not only helps kick-start the mornings but also refuels us with the energy we need to go through the day. If you explore, you will find tea leaves are majorly available in two forms - lose tea leaves and tea bags. While lose tea leaves are boiled in water to prepare a hot cup of chai, tea bags are simply dipped in hot water to get the job done. This is why we often prefer having some tea bags in store to make an instant cup of chai. But have you been spilling tea while dipping the bag in the cup or while taking it out? If yes, then we afraid you might be have been doing it wrong all this while. Fret not; as always, we have your back! We bring you an easy trick that will help you use the tea bags neatly, without spilling even a drop of tea anywhere.





MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria took to her Instagram to share a short video explaining tea etiquette. "Tea Bag Etiquette: What do you do with the teabag in your cup? Find out!" she wrote alongside the post.





How To Use Tea Bags Properly, Shares Chef Pankaj Bhadouria:

She starts the video by explaining what not to do with the tea bags. "Don't roll it around the spoon," Chef Pankaj states. Instead, all you need to do is, press the teabag against the cup wall and set it aside on the plate, with the help of a spoon. Pressing it against the cup wall helps to drain out the excess water from the bag and avoids any kind of spillage. That's it!

Watch the complete video here:





Interesting; isn't it? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.