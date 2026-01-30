There is something universally comforting about dahi-based snacks. They are cool, creamy and soothing, yet they carry flavours beautifully and pair effortlessly with Indian spices. From dahi kebabs to dahi bhallas, these dishes always feel refreshing and satisfying. Now imagine taking that familiar creaminess and giving it a crunchy, nutty twist that makes every bite feel even more indulgent. That is exactly what stuffed dahi tikkis offer, and they might just become your new favourite snack. Crisp on the outside and soft within, they bring together texture and taste in the most delightful way. The recipe was shared by Chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram page.

What Makes Stuffed Dahi Tikkis A Must-Try?

Stuffed dahi tikkis stand out because they combine the creaminess of hung curd with a flavour-rich onion-walnut stuffing, creating a texture you don't usually get in regular tikkis. The crispy outer layer with a soft, tangy centre makes them perfect for festive menus, house parties and tea-time snacks.

Are Stuffed Dahi Tikkis Healthy?

Stuffed dahi tikkis can be a healthy snack, especially when prepared with hung curd, nuts and minimal oil. Hung curd is rich in protein and probiotics, which support digestion and help keep you fuller for longer. The walnut-onion stuffing adds healthy fats, antioxidants and a bit of natural crunch that boosts nutrition without being heavy.

How Are Dahi Tikkis Different From Dahi Kebabs?

Dahi tikkis are firmer and slightly crisp, usually made with hung curd and binding agents, and often include flavourful stuffings. Dahi kebabs are much creamier, softer and melt-in-the-mouth, made with a mix of hung curd, paneer and mild spices. While tikkis offer texture and bite, kebabs lean towards smooth richness.

Can You Air Fry Or Bake Stuffed Dahi Tikkis?

Yes, you can air fry or bake stuffed dahi tikkis for a lighter alternative to frying. Air fry them at 180 degrees C for 10-12 minutes with a light brush of oil, flipping halfway. To bake, cook them at 200 degrees C for 18-20 minutes on a greased or lined tray, turning once midway for even crisping.

What Can You Serve With Stuffed Dahi Tikkis?

Stuffed dahi tikkis pair wonderfully with mint-coriander chutney, tamarind chutney or a spicy garlic chutney. You can also serve them with onion rings, lemon wedges and a sprinkle of chaat masala for added zing. For a fuller plate, combine them with a light salad.

How To Make Stuffed Dahi Tikki | Dahi Tikki Recipe

Start by adding hung curd to a bowl. Mix in the roasted besan, green chilli paste, ginger paste, garam masala, chopped coriander, white pepper and salt. Combine well and set aside. Dry-roast the walnuts in a pan until fragrant, then chop them finely. In another bowl, add the caramelised onions, chopped walnuts, green chillies, garam masala, jeera powder, chopped raisins and a spoonful of hung curd. Mix to form the stuffing. Take a portion of the hung curd mixture in your hand and flatten it gently. Place a small ball of the onion-walnut stuffing in the centre. Seal the tikki carefully from all sides, ensuring it is tightly stuffed and smooth. Grind some walnuts in a food processor and coat the prepared tikki evenly with the walnut crumbs. Heat oil in a pan and shallow-fry the tikkis until they turn golden brown and crispy. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

How Do You Stop Dahi Tikkis From Breaking While Frying?

To prevent dahi tikkis from breaking while frying, make sure the hung curd mixture is firm and not watery. If it feels too soft, add a little more roasted besan or powdered poha to help bind it. Always chill the shaped tikkis for 15-20 minutes before frying, as this helps them hold their structure. When frying, ensure the oil is moderately hot and avoid flipping the tikkis too early - let the base firm up first.





With the right technique and a little care, stuffed dahi tikkis come together beautifully, making them a delicious, crowd-pleasing snack you'll want to make again and again.