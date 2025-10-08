There's something exciting about Delhi NCR's dining scene right now - it's buzzing with creativity, global inspiration, and a sense of warmth that makes eating out more than just a meal. The city's culinary energy feels more alive than ever. Chefs and restaurateurs are blending innovation with nostalgia, designing spaces that are as thoughtfully curated as the menus they serve. From mindful dining to modern cocktails and borderless cuisines, here are the newest restaurants across Delhi NCR that are redefining what it means to dine out. Enoy the festive season and beyond with new culinary experiences.

Here Are New Restaurants In Delhi-NCR To Visit In Oct-Noc 2025:

1. The Table by Peepal

South Delhi's dining scene has found a new gem with The Table by Peepal, now open at the Siri Fort Driving Range. This contemporary dining destination is more than just a restaurant - it's an experience that celebrates food, leisure, and mindful living. The space, designed with sustainability at its core, reflects the Japanese Wabi-Sabi philosophy, emphasising simplicity and natural beauty. Expect warm textures, muted tones, and a sense of calm that makes it equally inviting for a family brunch or a coffee catch-up with friends. The global menu is versatile, featuring everything from wholesome breakfast bowls and creative egg preparations to an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian small plates. It's the kind of place where you can linger over a meal or simply drop in for a quick, satisfying bite.

Where: Siri Fort Driving Range, South Delhi

2. Mr Button

Ninecamp Ventures - the team behind Delhi favourites like Hikki and Marieta - introduces Mr Button, a new cocktail and dining destination steeped in storytelling and style. Inspired by the fictional Henry J. Button, a charismatic tailor from London's Savile Row, the venue brings his globe-trotting adventures to life through artful drinks and refined design. The interiors resemble a Mayfair residence - elegant, intimate, and effortlessly chic - setting the stage for evenings filled with conversation and craft cocktails. Each drink at Mr Button tells a tale, balancing theatre and precision, while the food menu complements the bar's cosmopolitan spirit. For those who appreciate immersive dining experiences and sophisticated ambience, Mr Button is the place to be.

Where: No. 27, GK-3, New Delhi

3. GRAMMIE

Helmed by renowned hotelier Tanveer Kwatra, GRAMMIE has opened its doors at Sangam Courtyard, RK Puram, bringing with it an ingredient-driven, fire-inspired approach to modern dining. The restaurant's culinary philosophy revolves around simplicity and bold expression - modern European techniques paired with Mediterranean influences and open-fire cooking. Each dish bursts with honest flavours, highlighting the natural essence of every ingredient. The interiors mirror this ethos - elegant yet unpretentious, designed to make guests feel at ease. Complementing the kitchen is Ponté, the in-house bar curated by celebrated mixologist Storm Evans. His globally inspired cocktails, crafted with precision and flair, add another layer to GRAMMIE's sophisticated experience.

Where: Sangam Courtyard, RK Puram, New Delhi

4. Dumbo Deli

Bringing a fresh, versatile concept to Meherchand Market, Dumbo Deli is the newest creation from Prateek Gupta and Priyamvada, the duo behind Cafe Dali and Trattoria Hugo. The space seamlessly transitions from a lively deli by day to a cosy, dimly lit dive bar by night, making it ideal for every mood and moment. Mornings at Dumbo Deli are for matcha and comfort breakfasts, while afternoons invite leisurely lunches with friends. As evening falls, the energy shifts - think handcrafted cocktails, relaxed conversations, and warm lighting. The menu celebrates comfort food with a twist, and the ambience invites you to linger. Dumbo Deli's charm lies in its effortless blend of community, creativity, and comfort.

Where: 90, Meherchand Market, Lodi Colony, New Delhi

5. Bomba Pizzeria and Taqueria

One of Delhi NCR's most-loved casual dining brands, Bomba Pizzeria and Taqueria, has expanded its footprint to Gurugram's Sector 62 with a vibrant new outlet. Known for its bold flavours and lively energy, Bomba's new 2,500 sq. ft. space can seat up to 80 guests and radiates the brand's signature fun, eclectic personality. Expect wood-fired pizzas, loaded tacos, and refreshing cocktails that keep the mood light and playful. The new Gurugram location - surrounded by corporate offices and residential neighbourhoods - is poised to become a go-to hub for foodies, professionals, and families looking for great food in a relaxed, energetic setting. It's everything you love about Bomba, now closer to home.

Where: Good Earth Trade Tower, Sector 62, Gurugram, Haryana

6. Madam Chow at The Oberoi, Gurgaon

In one of the season's most anticipated openings, Madam Chow has arrived at The Oberoi, Gurgaon, adding a sophisticated touch to the city's fine dining scene. Set within a striking glass pavilion overlooking the hotel's iconic reflective pool, the restaurant offers a refined take on the rich culinary traditions of Guangdong and Sichuan. The interiors exude timeless elegance, balancing light and shadow through the interplay of stone, wood, and ceramic details - inspired by the philosophy of Yin and Yang. With seating for 86 guests and a private dining room for 12, Madam Chow promises an intimate, elevated experience complemented by the signature warmth of Oberoi hospitality.

Where: The Oberoi, 443, Udyog Vihar, Phase V, Gurgaon

7. Andrea's Eatery

Andrea's Eatery makes its much-awaited debut in Gurugram with its "World of Flavours on a Plate" concept, crafted by founder Andrea Pauro. Located in Ambience Mall, the restaurant captures the spirit of global travel and food discovery, inviting guests to embark on a culinary journey without leaving the city. The space is calm, welcoming, and designed for connection - whether it's a casual meal with friends or a family dinner. The kitchen draws inspiration from Andrea's experiences across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, offering a borderless menu that highlights technique and authenticity. Signature favourites like Andrea's House Salad and the indulgent San Sebastian Cheesecake showcase the brand's passion for flavour, quality, and detail.

Where: Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Haryana