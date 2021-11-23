What makes a road trip perfect? More than a good playlist, beautiful scenery and that perfect company, it is the dhaba-style food! After all, who can resist having that dhabe-wali dal, a classic mixed vegetable sabzi and a buttery paratha? We certainly cannot. So, if just reading about that dhaba-style flavour is making you crave for some, then we have just what you need. Here we bring you an evergreen dhaba-style aloo paratha recipe! This recipe will fill your kitchen with aroma and remind you of all those times you spent in a Dhaba with your friends and family! This Dhaba style aloo paratha is a quick and easy recipe to make. The best part about this fulfilling paratha is that you can cook it for any meal of the day and enjoy it!





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Talwa Paratha- A Stuffed Deep-Fried Paratha For A Yummy Meal (Recipe Inside)





The recipe that we bring you today is made by food vlogger Parul Jain, of Youtube Channel "Cook with Parul." In this recipe, first, we will see how to make a simple dough and then make the yummy aloo stuffing for the parathas! Once you make these parathas, pair them with raita and achar for maximum indulgence! Read the recipe below:

How To Make Dhaba-Style Aloo Paratha | Dhaba-Style Aloo Paratha Recipe:

First, take a bowl and add wheat flour, gram flour, ghee and salt. Then slowly add water to knead a dough. Next, for the filling, take boiled potatoes and mash them in a bowl. To this add, ginger, green chilli, coriander leaves, fennel seeds, red chilli powder, garam masala, dhaniya powder, jeera powder, chaat masala, kasturi methi and heeng. Now combine everything properly. Lastly, add salt. Now make roundels of this potato mix.





Take one part of the prepared dough, flatten it out and add the potato mix in the middle. Close it and roll in the shape of a paratha again. Now cook it on a tawa with ghee. Once done, add a spoonful of butter from the top and enjoy!





Watch the full recipe video of Dhaba-style aloo paratha here:





Make this yummy paratha, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!