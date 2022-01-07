Who doesn't like to enjoy a crispy snack with a hot cup of 'sham ki chai'? We know we certainly do! And just like us, many of you out there must be on a constant lookout for exciting and delicious crunchy snacks for those mandatory evening indulgences. Surely you could resort to food delivery apps or street shops to save your day, but why even go there when you can prepare an equally tantalising snack right in your own kitchen, right? What we have for you today is a zesty and fiery dhaba-style snack that is sure to fire up your senses at the end of the day. It is not only easy to prepare but is made with healthy chana that makes it one of the best evening snacks that there is. It is called Chana Garlic Fry.

Chana is a versatile ingredient and can be used to make many dishes

Chana Garlic Fry is a flavourful snack often served in dhabas and highway restaurants, It has sharp flavours of garlic and other masalas, is full of spices and loaded on flavours; this chana garlic fry is easily the ultimate desi snack that there is. And the best part is that you can easily make this snack at home. With its eclectic mix of spices and ingredients, the garlic chana fry will leave your friends and family savouring every bite. Want to know how to make it at home? Here is the recipe you can follow.

How To Make Chana Garlic Fry l Chana Garlic Fry Recipe

Soak kabuli chana overnight and pressure cook with light salt for 2-3 whistles. Take it off the heat and slightly smash the chanas for an even crispier snack. Do the same with garlic, slightly smash it so the dish is even more flavourful. Fry booth these ingredients separately and then mix them together with the list of dried spices. Give it a good shake and the Chana Garlic fry is ready to devour.





Try this quick and crispy snack for tea time, let us know if you liked it in the comments below.