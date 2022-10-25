Beetroot has been gaining immense popularity as a superfood. In addition to bringing a pop of colour to your plate, it is loaded with essential nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants. The fact that beetroot offers numerous health benefits makes it a must-have vegetable in our regular diet. It is a rich source of phytochemicals, which help in regulating blood sugar levels, and that's why, beetroot is often recommended as a part of the diabetes diet. So, if you're looking for a diabetes-friendly snack, we've got you covered. Here we bring you a delicious beetroot tikki recipe that is ideal to pair with your evening cup of chai.





To make this tikki, all you need to do is combine mashed potatoes with beetroot, quinoa, couscous, spinach, oats and ginger-garlic paste. It is then pan-fried until crispy from both the sides. This beetroot tikki is not only healthy but tastes extremely delicious. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Beetroot Tikki Recipe: How To Make Beetroot Tikki

To begin with the recipe, first, we need to mash the potatoes. Now, add the mashed potatoes in a bowl and combine them with all the ingredients except oil. Take 1/4 cup of the mixture and form small balls out of it. Lightly flatten them with your palm to make tikkis. Do the same with the rest of the mixture, and line them on a baking sheet or plate. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.





Next, heat oil in a frying pan and add the tikkis one by one. (Make sure not to crowd the pan.) Cook for 8-10 minutes, and then flip to cook the other side for the same amount of time. Towards the end, increase the flame and cook until they become crispy from both the sides. Beetroot tikki is ready!











For the complete recipe of beetroot tikki, click here.











Try this delicious recipe to manage blood sugar levels at home and share your experience in the comments below.