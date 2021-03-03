Diabetes Diet: How To Make Diabetic-Friendly Garlic Naan At Home (Recipe Inside)

Soya methi garlic naan comes with the goodness of three diabetic-friendly foods.

One of the most prevalent health conditions in the world today, diabetes is an irreversible condition, characterised by excess sugar in the blood. But fortunately, it can be managed effectively with certain tweaks in our diet, lack of which, could lead to kidney failure and many other severe health conditions. As per experts, diabetics must craft their meals and diet plans carefully keeping in mind certain dos and don'ts such as having small meals at regular intervals, eating foods low sugar and carbohydrates and consuming more of protein and fibre etc.





While one will have to forego desserts and even rice, it doesn't mean that the diet would be boring and bland. There are many interesting meals that could be made to include in a diabetes diet. Much beyond all the salads, cereals and karela juices, one can experiment with curries and breads too! And if you are a fan of naan to go with all your sabzi, we've got an interesting diabetic-friendly naan here to give a healthy spin to it.





Soya methi garlic naan is a stellar recipe that comes brimming with the goodness of all three diabetic-friendly foods. As per some studies, soya is a storehouse of isoflavones - a type of antioxidant compound that prevents free radical damages in the body. An animal-based study by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst stated that soy isoflavones exert anti-diabetic effects. It said that consumption of soy have proved to lower cholesterol and blood glucose levels and improve glucose tolerance in people with diabetes. The best part is that soya is a versatile food that can be added or paired with countless yummy dishes!

You can even make your naan diabetic-friendly.





On the other hand, methi is known for 4HO-Ile, an unusual amino acid which is found only in fenugreek. As per many studies, it has anti-diabetic qualities such as enhancing insulin secretion and increasing insulin sensitivity. Garlic has a low Glycemic index score besides being a good source of Vitamin B-6 that aids in carbohydrate metabolism. A combination of soya, methi and garlic in this naan recipe can work wonders in managing blood sugar levels. This naan recipe is quick, easy and absolutely delicious besides being nutritious.





How To Make Soya Garlic Naan At Home | Soya Garlic Naan Recipe

For the recipe, all you need is to combine and set aside yeast, water and salt until the yeast swells up. Mix it in the dough of wheat flour, soya flour, kasuri methi, garlic and water for a smooth dough. Divide the dough into equal parts, roll it and cook it over hot griddle till it turns brown from both sides. That's it, your diabetic-friendly naan is ready to relish!





Find the full recipe of soya methi garlic naan here.





You can also add fenugreek (methi) leaves instead of kasuri methi to this recipe as well.





Try this diabetic-friendly naan at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.





