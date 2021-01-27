Soybean For Diabetes: This Soybean Upma For Breakfast May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels (Recipe Inside)

Pair this soybean upma with chutney and relish.

Highlights Soybean makes for a great source of plant-based protein.

Soybean has anti-diabetic effects too.

This soybean upma just replaces rava with soybean keema in the recipe.

Probably every vegetarian swears by soybean. Due to its meaty texture, soybean makes a perfect vegetarian substitute for meat and chicken. Cook with onion, ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander and more, it tastes no less than a chicken or mutton curry. Besides, it is also deemed one of the best plant-based protein sources available. Soybean is loaded with vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and carbs and has several health benefits. From balancing metabolism to promoting weight loss - soybean is known to have multiple health benefits. But did you know that soybean can help balance your blood sugar levels too? You read it right! Several studies across the world have established the effects of soybean in managing diabetes.





Soybean For Diabetes: Health Benefits Of Soybean:

Soybean is a storehouse of isoflavones - a type of antioxidant compounds that prevent free radical damages in the body. According to a study, conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, "soy isoflavones exert anti-diabetic effects". The researchers suggested that in an animal study, consumption of soybean and other soy foods have proved to lower cholesterol and blood glucose levels and improve glucose tolerance in people with diabetes.

Another study, published in the journal Nutrition Research, found that fermented soy (the popular axone of the North Eastern cuisine) can help prevent and treat type-2 diabetes.





Other health benefits of soybean are:

It is rich in fibre and protein that promote digestion and metabolism.

It also helps us keep full for long, further promoting weight loss.

Soybean is cholesterol-free. This makes the food ideal for a heart-healthy diet.

It is low in saturated fats and high in omega-3 fatty acids, which soybean a perfect inclusion in a nutritious and well-balanced diet.

Soy is lactose-free. This makes soy milk a good milk alternative for the ones who are lactose intolerant.

Also Read: How To Make Protein-Packed Soya Chaat (Recipe Inside)





Diabetes Diet: How To Make Soybean Upma | Soybean Upma Recipe:

Considering its wholesome benefits, we bring a unique soybean upma recipe that can be a great breakfast option in a diabetes diet. It is quick, simple and can be made in just 15 minutes. All you need to do is prepare a regular upma by replacing rava with soy keema.





Click here for the full recipe of Soybean Upma.





Soy keema is easily available in every grocery store. However, making it at home is equally easy and fuss-free. Let's find out the steps:





Step 1. Boil soybean chunks. Stain the water.





Step 2. Squeeze out the excess water from the soybean chunks.





Step 3. You may either mash the soybean chunks with hand or grind it in a blender. And the soy keema is ready in no time.





Whip up this dish today and include the goodness of soybean in your daily diet.







