Diabetes Diet: This Tangy Chana Chaat Is One Yummy Medley You Can't Refuse

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Highlights Diabetics should eat at regular intervals

Diabetes can be controlled with wise dietary choices

Diabetes is a common health condition around the world

Diabetes has emerged to be one of the most prevalent health conditions of recent times. In another ten years, India may have up to 98 million diabetics, as per a study (published in the Lancet) and yet the lack of awareness around Diabetes is staggering. It has been emphasised often enough that diabetics need to be extra careful about their diet. Anything you include on your plate can have consequences, hence you need to learn to make wise choices. Diabetics are often advised to refrain from refined food including cereals, flours and grain. Sugary goods like pastries, doughnuts etc made with refined sugar are also not recommended. Loading up on seasonal, local fibre-rich foods may do wonders for your diabetes diet. Fibre takes time to digest, because of which they do not release copious amounts of sugar upon metabolizing. The release is gradual, and hence your blood sugar levels are always in control. As per experts, non-starchy greens and a variety of pulses and legumes are ideal to prevent surge in blood sugar levels. Chickpeas have low glycemic index, and hence make for a good addition to a diabetes diet.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Fruits And Vegetable Sugars: How Are They Different From Regular Sugar? Expert Reveals)





Diabetes is a common condition that affects blood sugar levels in the body



This chaat comprises goodness of not one but two diabetes superfood, paneer and chana. Here's how you can make it at home:





Ingredients:











Promoted

1 cup boiled white chana

3 tbsp coriander, yogurt and mint chutney

1 small cup chopped tomatoes

1 small cup chopped onions

1 small cup chopped, green or yellow bell pepper (deseeded)

1 cup scrambled paneer.

1 green chilly, chopped

Chaat masala for taste

Method: How To Make Rajma- Chana Salad







1. In a mixing bowl add chana, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes.

2. Then add the green chilly, paneer, followed by chutney.

3. Give everything a good mix. Finish it off with some chaat masala.

You can add or rule out ingredients as per your choice or availability. You can also make it more wholesome by adding sweet potatoes or mushrooms.

Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Do nlot forget to share the pictures.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



