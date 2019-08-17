Diabetes Diet Tips: How To Eat Flaxseeds If You Are On A Diabetes Diet

Flaxseeds or alsi, are said to have incredible benefits for diabetes patients.

Diabetes has become one of the most common concerns of the medical world today. The metabolic disorder currently afflicts millions of people across the globe. According to a study published in the Lancet, by the year 2030, about 98 million Indians are at a risk of being diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes is a condition where your blood glucose levels are abnormally high or erratic. While there is no cure to reverse diabetes, but there are enough natural ways with the help of which you could manage your symptoms. You diet is a crucial component of diabetes management. As per a latest study, plant-based diet may work wonders to reduce diabetes symptoms and even stave off risk of developing the condition. It is a good idea to supplement your diet with enough leafy greens, lentils and legumes, additionally you may also include some healthy nuts and seeds in your daily diet. Flaxseeds or alsi, are said to have incredible benefits for diabetes patients.





Flaxseeds are a treasure trove of insoluble fibres. Fibre enables slow release of sugar in the bloodstream, which helps keep your blood sugar levels in control and prevent risk of spikes. They are also a good source of lignans; a study, published in the journal Plos One, participants with type-2 diabetes, who took flaxseed lignans for 12 weeks, saw an improvement in haemoglobin A1c.

Here Are Some Tips On How To Eat Flaxseeds On A Diabetes Diet:



1. If you have gastric problems, it is not advised to eat them plain as they are teeming with fibres. Mix them up with other nuts and seeds and munch into your trail-mix once in a while.

2. Flaxseeds have hard and nutty exterior, therefore one way to have flaxseeds is by soaking them in water overnight and consuming the flaxseed water next day early morning. This way the outer layer softens and it makes it easier for you to bite into them. This low-calorie beverage is an excellent alternative to juices and packaged drinks.

3. Many people cannot chew flaxseeds directly, which is why they prefer to have it in ground form. Taking about 10-20 grams of flaxseed powder daily, may help keep your blood sugar levels, however it is good idea to consult your doctor for the confirming the amount that suits you.

4. You can make a variety of dishes and spruce it up with the healthy seeds. Flaxseeds can be used in salads, roti, paratha and raitas.





What are some of the most off-beat recipe you have made with flaxseeds? Do let us know in the comments below.









