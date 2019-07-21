Diabetes Diet: 4 Millet Recipes For A Diabetic-Friendly Filling Breakfast

Diabetes Diet: This jowar medley is rich in fibre, protein and vitamins (representational image)

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, particularly so for those with erratic blood sugar levels. Those with low blood sugar may want to eat a healthy breakfast to prevent critically low levels of glucose in blood. The same goes for those with high blood sugar or hyperglycemia, as for them, eating a healthy and fulfilling breakfast may prevent unhealthy snacking. Millets are food grains that may help diabetics regulate blood sugar levels, due to the presence of high quality carbohydrates, fibre and high levels of protein in them. Millets also have a treasure trove of essential minerals and vitamins, which are important for the smooth functioning of body functions.





Diabetes Diet: Given below are four breakfast millet recipes that may help keep blood sugar levels under check:

Bajra or pearl millet is extensively used in Indian kitchens for making flatbreads and a range of snacks. This healthy breakfast roti is a delight for those who have high blood sugar levels and who need to load up on complex carbs. This recipe contains, apart from millets, whole wheat flour, methi leaves, curd and paneer and hence is loaded with good carbs and lean protein.

Foxtail millet is known as korra and it can be used to make a satiating porridge that may be consumed by diabetics for breakfast. This sweet porridge contains no sugar and is instead sweetened with fruits- bananas and figs. The recipe also uses amaranth seeds, lotus seeds and cashew nuts.





Dosa is one of the most well-known breakfast foods to come out of Indian kitchens. The thin flat fermented rice batter cakes can be stuffed or eaten plain with sambhar and chutneys. This ragi and wheat dosa is rich in fibre and protein and is relatively low in calories.





Diabetes Diet: Ragi dosa recipe for a filling, healthy breakfast





Sorghum or jowar is another type of millet that makes for a good diabetic-friendly food grain. This jowar recipe contains a host of low-calorie vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, baby corn etc., and has a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger and green chillies cooked in rice bran oil, which is again good for regulating blood sugar levels.





You may experiment with millets as and when you like and come up with more breakfast ideas. Which of these breakfast recipes is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below!







