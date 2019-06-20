On A Diabetic Diet? Here's How You Could Add Cherries To It

Highlights Diabetes is characterised by elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels

By the year 2030, about 98 million Indians are estimated to develop diabetes, according to a study published in the journal Lancet. Diabetes is fast becoming one of the most rampant causes of concern in the world of health and nutrition. It is characterised by elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels. If you are a diabetic, or know someone who is suffering from the condition, you would know that diabetics need to be extra careful about their diet. Sugary food, processed food, aerated beverages are packed with added sugar that could cause blood sugar fluctuations. It is advisable for diabetics to load up on local, seasonal fruits and vegetables; preferably the foods with a low glycaemic index. Fresh cherries may do wonders to keep your blood sugar spikes in control.





Sure, you have seen them sitting pretty on desserts, but on their own, cherries are a treasure trove of antioxidants and minerals. Cherries are packed with anti-inflammatory properties that could help relieve pain and discomfort in the body. Packed with antioxidants, they may also help bolster your immunity. Cherries contain significant amount of melatonin, essential for a smooth sleep-wake cycle. Additionally, they could be an ideal choice for diabetics too. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Tart cherries may be useful in treating diabetes. Their abundant antioxidant anthocyanins can increase insulin production, helping regulate blood sugar levels."





As per a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, anthocyanins present in cherries, may significantly pump up insulin production. Cherries are also high on fibres and have a low GI value. The natural sugar present in cherries metabolises slowly and prevents sugar spikes.











Here's how you can include it in your diabetic diet:







1. Smoothies





Take some yogurt, some fresh pitted cherries, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds and almonds in a blender and blend until smooth. It is advisable not to add sugar or honey in your smoothie, for it may elevate your blood sugar levels.





2. Salads





You can toss some fresh cherries in your green leafy salad (Think: arugula, lettuce and rocket leaves). Throw in some feta, some seeds and healthy dressing of your choice and you are good to go.





3. Cereals





Morning cereals need not always be a bland and boring affair. Top them with fresh cherries and nuts, and enjoy the yumminess.





4. Yogurt





Yogurt with fresh fruits is any day a better alternative to packaged flavoured yogurt you find in market. Take some pitted cherries and use them to top your bowl of yogurt. We bet you are going to love this fruity punch!











Got some more interesting ways to eat cherries? Do write to us in the comments section below!















