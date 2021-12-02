Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh manages to win hearts everywhere he goes! This multi-talented celebrity is not only known for his beautiful voice and excellent acting skills, but he is also a big foodie. From entertaining us with his quirky cooking videos during lockdown to sharing the food he eats in his life; Diljit Dosanjh is one icon who we can't help but relate to. This beloved icon has had a year of success. He produced his first film "Honsla Rakh" where he was also the male lead. He also released his album "MoonChild Era" that had songs like "vibe" and "lover" that had all of Bollywood grooving! With over 12.3 million followers, he loves to give a glimpse of real and reel life. That's not all, he also likes to share with his fans the content that moves him and the things he feels grateful for. He recently shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram, and it has us in awe.





The video shows a grandmother preparing Kada Prasad from scratch. She first melts ghee in a pan, then she adds the atta to the ghee. Next, she adds the sugar and water. The video was created for the occasion of Guru Purab and explains the value and significance of the prasad for the Sikh community and culture. Diljit Dosanjh shared the video on his Instagram handle with his followers and fans. Take a look:







This touching video has not only moved Diljit Dosanjh, but also his fans, as the video has more than 2 million views and 491k likes. The video was originally uploaded by an Instagram-based food blogger @whattheroti. The desi internet loved this video as to some it reminded them of their own grandmothers and others were all showering love for the sweet grandmother. Kada Prasad holds a special value in every Indian's heart, no matter what culture they belong to and this video has yet again united Indians on the internet.





