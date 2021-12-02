Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar has had a busy year. With the stupendous success of 'Shershaah' and the recently released 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', Karan Johar's productions have done exceedingly well on multiple OTT platforms. In spite of his packed schedule, the director never fails to share some adorable moments from his life. His super cute and quirky #toodles videos are not just funny and entertaining, but also have a fan following of their own. Recently, director Farah Khan featured in one such video and now Karan Johar has posted another one with his son Yash featuring in it. The adorable 4-year-old toddler is wearing a chef's uniform and can be seen preparing a delicious sandwich.

"We have a chef in the house!!!! Chef Yash Johar," wrote an excited father Karan Johar in the caption of the post. In the video, the doting dad showed us how Yash Hiroo Johar was preparing a delicious sandwich. He started by buttering the bread slices, and putting slices of tomato and cucumber on them. He explained what he was making at every stage, and his adorable uniform indeed won hearts on the internet.





A number of Bollywood celebrities too reacted to Karan Johar's video, including Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Singh and Soni Razdan. "He s a cutie.. n eats gluten too," said Farah Khan in the comments while Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Oh my goodness!!!! Cuteness & he can cook." Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor hilariously enquired, "Can he make pan fried noodles?"





We would love to see Karan Johar and his kids trying to cook more delicious food very soon! What did you think of the adorable video of Yash Johar? Tell us in the comments below. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with a love story called 'Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film has gone on floors and is set to release on 10th February, 2023.