Ditch Fried Foods For These Fibre-Rich Snacks To Stay Healthy

Have you been gorging on too much of fried stuff lately? Do you often end up eating bhujiyas or chips during your office breaks? While there is no denying the fact that fried and greasy food items can cause a toll on one's overall health, it gets essential to realise the importance of including healthy foods in daily diet. We often wonder how we have gained those extra kilos in just a span of few days. What we fail to realise this is that our dietary patterns stand out to be as the main culprit. Hence, in order to avoid such things, all you can do from your end is to replace those fried food items that you binge on during your snack time, with fibre-rich healthy snacks instead.





Here are 3 healthy fibre-rich snacks that can help you stay healthy:

Trail Mix

Trail mix comprises sesame seeds, almonds, pistachio, walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds etc. All these nuts and seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients and are immensely fibre-rich. What makes them perfect as a snack is that they can be eaten on-the-go.





Quinoa and Veggie Bowl

An extremely healthy alternative, quinoa can be considered as one of the most fibre-rich additions to any meals. You can combine this with other fibre-rich veggies to make your snack meal even more enticing and nutrient-dense.





Oats Idli

Idli lovers, this one's for you. Idli is a staple breakfast item for many. However, one can eat Idli as a snack as well. To add a fibre quotient to it, all you need to do is to add some oats in it. Oats' fibre content would keep you full for a longer spell, further keeping your cravings at bay. Carry these oats idlis in your office tiffin and say bye-bye to the calorie load.

So tweak your snacking habits and lead a healthy life.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









