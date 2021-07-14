Actress Divyanka Tripathi seems to be enjoying traditional Indian dishes of late. On Wednesday, she shared an image of herself holding a bowl inside her hotel room in Udaipur, Rajasthan. She said she was keeping the pancake away this morning and relishing the “Udaipuri Kachori with Kadhi”, a local dish popular among visitors in the city of lakes. Most people visiting Udaipur are advised to try the famed kachoris at least once. The actress also had a word of advice for those who want to take their photos immediately after waking up in the morning. She asked them to fake a smile and pose pretty. Look at the picture here :

(Also read : 5 Rajasthani Breakfasts You Must Try)





A couple of days ago, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had shared a video of herself and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, enjoying a Gujrati thali while on vacation. The thali included items like thepla, kachumber, vegetable dishes, curries in addition to the delicious malpua. One of the items in the thali — a yellow-hued sweet dish — even confused the duo, and they indulged in a guessing game. While Vivek felt it was mishti doi from Bengal after tasting it, Divyanka thought it was shrikhand. Find out what the dish was actually, here.





Coming back to kachoris, there are various ways in which the snack can be prepared. For example, khasta kachori is made with lentils. The dough, made up of flour, is deep-fried until crisp. They are sometimes also known as dal ki kachori. There's another popular variety — onion kachori — which is packed with spices and chilies.





(Also read : Try Rajasthani Pachmel Dal Made With 5 Dals For High-Protein Meal)





Though kachoris carry a high amount of oil, there are also several health benefits of having them. Since they are made up of whole grain flour, they are rich in magnesium, selenium, niacin, and folate. Additionally, the lentil mix provides the required proteins.





They can be served with sweet and spicy chutney or kadhi, a traditional dish made with curd and besan (gram flour). The kadhi is loaded with good bacteria, which improves gut health and also helps with nutrient absorption.





Tell us what do you think of Divyanka's food choices.