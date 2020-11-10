Diwali Snack Recipe: How To Make Achari Paneer Tikka For Your Diwali Party

Diwali is also known as the festival of lights

With the festive season upon us, we are busy thinking of ideas to make this Diwali special. From lights and outfit to food, there's so much to plan, and very little time left. If you ask us, it is safe to stick to classics, but that does not mean you end up repeating the same menu from last year. A fair amount of mix and match could save you from embarrassment. Take, for instance, this achari paneer tikka. Now, we cannot think of anyone who can resist a big plate of paneer tikka, add to it the pungent achari flavour and voila, there, you have it, your Diwali peice de resistance!





(Also Read:11 Best Paneer Recipes | Easy Paneer Recipes | Popular Cottage Cheese Recipes)







'Achari' refers to anything that has a tangy, pickle-like flavour. To make this achari paneer tikka, you would need some paneer, onion, capsicum, mustard oil, garam masala, hung curd, lemon juice, kalonji seeds, coriander seeds, ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, amchur powder, mustard seeds, saunf and methi seeds. First of all, make the achari masala by mixing up the spices, then make a marinade of hung curd, mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste and achari masala. Dunk your paneer in the marinade and let it sit for some time. Skewer them on sticks with onions and capsicum, grill until they turn brown, and you are done.

Sounds like a cakewalk, right? Watch the full recipe video above and let us know how you liked it.













