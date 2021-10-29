Diwali 2021: Weekends and Diwali, what better combo one could ask for! As the country is enveloped in a celebratory mode, the weekend sits just right with our festive plans! In any case, we would have loved to indulge on the weekends, but our cravings are especially at an all-time high because of the festivities this time. After all, it is the season of glamorous parties, elaborate spreads, and the time when we contently gorge on some of the most decadent dishes out there. And if you ask us, no celebration could ever be complete without a plate of luscious and aromatic biryani, right? The steaming hot biryani rice, the aroma of saffron and kewra and the juicy and chunky meat pieces make our hearts melt without an effort. Especially if you are on the hosting end and want to impress your guest, there couldn't be a better choice than Biryani. Hence, we bring for you a variety of mutton Biryani that will entice your guest with both its appearance and taste. It's called the Mutton Goli Biryani.

Diwali 2021: Make a flavourful Mutton Goli Biryani this weekend

Diwali is the time when we happily toss our diet plans and devour the rich, robust, royal dishes presented to us. And if rich and royal is what you are looking for, how can Biryani be left behind, right? But the Mutton Goli Biryani is not just any other mutton biryani. The preparations call for mutton keema which is further spiced and flavored into meatballs. The juicy meatballs are fried and layered between biryani rice and finished off with a milk and saffron mixture. The Mutton Goli Biryani is easy to make and ensures juicy and flavourful meatballs in every single bite, try making the dish this weekend, with the recipe here.

(Also read: Butter Chicken Biryani, Karnatak-Style Chicken Biryani And 7 Other Regional Biryanis Of The Country That You Must Try)

Diwali Special: How To Make Mutton Goli Biryani l Mutton Goli Biryani Recipe:

Take minced mutton and mix the required ingredients to it. Mash everything well and let this marinate for around an hour. Fry meatballs and keep aside. Prepare biryani rice according to the instructions and layer the meatballs and rice together. Cook this on dum for some time before serving hot with a side of your choice.





Click here for the recipe of Mutton Goli Biryani





Happy Weekend and A Happy Diwali too!