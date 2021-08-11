Everyone loves Biryani, and there are no two ways about it. We will proudly compete with each other for the title of the biggest biryani lover in the world and it wouldn't be shocking to see that we have not only one but thousands of people winning that title. And rightfully so, biryani does feel like the food of heavens, the aromatic fluffy biryani rice with big juicy chunks of flavourful chicken, the essence of whole spices, kewda and rose water giving it just the royal touch it requires with the perfect sides of a spicy salan or chilled bondi raita. Just the description of the heavenly meal is making us drool; now you see why we are obsessed with it?





As Indians, we have taken our love for biryani to a much higher level because we have not one but multiple biryani recipes from all over the country to try. From Kashmir to Karnataka to Kolkata, every single biryani recipe is an explosion of flavours and will leave you wanting for more. So if you think you are the biggest biryani fan out there or are just looking to experiment with the varieties of Indian cuisine, here is a list of regional biryanis from all over the country for you to make and devour.

9 Regional Biryanis From All Over The Country:

1. Kashmiri Mutton Biryani :

Starting the list is this rich mutton biryani from Kashmir. Kashmiri meat dishes are known for their royal touch and exquisiteness and this mutton biryani is no different. Cooked completely in ghee and laden with the flavours of whole spices, get the recipe of this delicacy here.

Kashmir is know for its rich and royal meat dishes and this biryani doesn't fail that description

2. Degi Biryani :

3. Kolkata Chicken Biryani :

From the east comes this simple but drool worthy chicken biryani which tastes like no other. Made using the special Bengali biryani masala, mitha ittar and whole boiled eggs and potatoes, this treat is not to be missed. Want to try this delicacy? Read the recipe here.

Fragrant and flavourful, this biryani is a treat not to be missed

4. Awadhi/ Lucknow Mutton Biryani :

5. Butter Chicken Biryani :

6. Hyderabadi Biryani :

Another Classic Biryani that everyone goes gaga over, Hyderabadi biryani is a must have if you've ever said you love biryani. There are 2 versions of the Hyderabadi biryani, first, where the chicken is cooked separately and then layered with the rice, and second, where the chicken and rice are cooked together in the same spices and this recipe is the latter one. The bottom of the handi is layered with bay leaf and the chicken and rice is cooked on top of that, you can imagine the flavours and aromas in every single bite of this heavenly meal. Read the recipe here.

Hyderabadi biryani is one of the most famous briyanis worldwide

7. Chicken Biryani Karnatak style :

8. Ambur Mutton Biryani :

9. Kozikodan Biryani :

From far down south comes this fairly simple biryani recipe sure to be a hit whenever you make it. Garnished with boiled eggs and chicken cooked in butter, this flavourful delicacy will surely lave you wanting for more. Read the detailed recipe here.

Simple and easy, try this flavourful biryani today

The vast landscape of Indian food covers much more than just these 9 biryani recipes and there are many more dishes yet to be explored, but for now, try making these and let us know which state won according to you, in the comments below.