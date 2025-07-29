A video showing the making of an "organic colour paratha" in Jalandhar, Punjab, has gone viral on social media. While the exact location wasn't mentioned, the clip gave a fun glimpse into how this unique dish comes together at a local shop's kitchen. In the video, the shopkeeper is seen holding a plate stacked with two colourful stuffed parathas. Served with a generous helping of chana sabzi, some chilled dahi, and a spicy-looking green chutney, the plate looks like the kind of meal that makes you forget your healthy diet goals.





Stuffed parathas are a classic favourite across Indian households, especially when paired with chutney or curd. This viral video kicks off with a red-coloured dough being rolled out and filled with what seems like a mix of mashed potatoes, chopped onions and some paneer. Then, a layer of green dough is rolled and placed right on top. The edges are pinched to seal in the filling, and the dough is rolled out again to form a single stuffed disc. It is then tossed on a tawa, cooked with some ghee and flipped a few times. Once it starts to cook, the paratha is cracked open slightly, rolled again and cooked a bit more to get that golden, crispy finish.

Once done, the vibrant parathas are served hot, along with all the tasty side dishes. The text on the video reads, "Organic colour paper parantha in Jalandhar," and the look on the customer's face says it all - pure joy. Watch the complete viral video here:

One user called it "Amazing."





Another shared, "When we add beetroot to aata, aata turns pink, my kid doesn't eat veggies, this is how we add it to her roti and she calls it pink roti."





A third said, "Bhai tu bhukh lgwa de (Brother, you made me hungry)."





Someone else chimed in with, "Palak and beetroot with stuffing of paneer and fried only with one side," commenting on the ingredients and prep method.





Many others were curious about where exactly this shop is located in Jalandhar.





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.