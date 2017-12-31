SEARCH

Dunkin' Donuts Price And Menu

   |  Updated: December 31, 2017 11:11 IST

What's food without dessert? And what's dessert if it is not a doughnut. What is a doughnut if it's not Dunkin' Donuts? Dunkin' Donuts have become synonymous to doughnuts, thanks to its delicious range of amazing doughnuts. It is an American doughnut and Coffeehouse Company based in Canton, Massachusetts, in Greater Boston and was founded in the year 1950. It has become one of the leading coffee and baked goods chains in the world with over 12,000 restaurants in about 36 countries. Apart from mouthwatering doughnuts, it offers bagels, croissants, hash browns, wraps, sandwiches and cold and hot beverages to devour.

Dunkin' Donuts' is a world full of donuts ranging from Rainbow Pop, Cookie Cartwheel, Choco Frosted to Classic Glazed, Mango Craze, Cinnamon and so many others; all these are known as Ring Donuts. It also has shell doughnuts that include Jujube Burst, Strawberry Creme, Pinaclair, Dark Choco Therapy, Nutty Choco Cuddle, Alive by Choco, Death by Choco, Jelly Filled and others. This one's truly a dessert haven for those who have a sweet tooth and the restaurant chain doesn't disappoint regulars who like coffee and snacks.

Below are the Dunkin' Donuts Menu and Prices in Dollars.

DD Combos Combos Include Medium Hot Coffee
FoodPrice
2 Donuts$3.69
Fudge Croissant Donut$2.49
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.79
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Croisssant – with Hash Browns$5.89
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Bagel – with Hash Browns$5.89
Veggie Egg White Flatbread$4.59
Ham, Egg & Cheese on an English Muffin – with Hash Browns$5.89
Big n’ Toasted – with Hash Browns$6.29
Wake-Up Wrap (Bacon, Ham, or Sausage)$3.09
Turkey Sausage Flatbread with Hash Browns$5.79
DD Combos Combos Include Small Iced Tea
FoodPrice
Snack N’ Go Chicken Wrap$3.29
Snack N’ Go Steak Wrap$3.29
Ham & Cheese Flatbread – with Hash Browns$5.59
Deluxe Grilled Cheese (Ham or Bacon) – with Hash Browns$5.79
Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Flatbread – with Hash Browns$5.99
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Sandwich – with Hash Browns$5.39
Chicken Bacon Sandwich – with Hash Browns$5.99
Anytime Breakfast Sandwiches Served on a Bagel, Croissant, English Muffin, Biscuit, or Flatbread
FoodPrice
Classic Egg & Cheese$2.59
Classic Egg & Cheese with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage)$3.59
Egg White Omelet (Veggie)$2.99
Egg White Omelet with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage)$3.99
Egg & Cheese Wrap$1.19
Egg & Cheese Wrap with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage)$1.39
Angus Steak and Egg Wrap (Limited Time)$1.99
Angus Steak and Egg Sandwich (Limited Time)$3.99
Angus Steak and Egg Sandwich with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee (Limited Time)$6.19
Oatmeal with Medium Coffee$3.89
Turkey Sausage Wrap$1.39
Turkey Sausage Sandwich$3.49
Turkey Sausage Flatbread with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee$5.79
Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast Sandwich (Limited Time)$3.69
Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast Sandwich with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee (Limited Time)$6.09
Bakery Favorites
FoodSizePrice
Donut1 Pc.$0.99
Donuts1/2 Dozen$5.79
DonutsDozen$9.99
Muffin1 Pc.$1.69
Muffins4 Pc.$5.99
Bagel1 Pc.$0.99
Bagels1/2 Dozen$5.79
Bagel with Cream Cheese1 Pc.$2.09
Munchkins25 Pc.$6.29
Munchkins50 Pc.$9.99
Hash Brown $1.29
Croissant $1.49
Fancy $1.29
Coffee Roll $1.29
Beverages
FoodSizePrice
CoffeeSmall$1.59
CoffeeMedium$1.89
CoffeeLarge$2.09
CoffeeX-Large$2.29
Iced CoffeeSmall$1.99
Iced CoffeeMedium$2.49
Iced CoffeeLarge$2.79
Add a Turbo Shot of Espresso to Any Beverage $0.59
Add Almond Milk $0.50
Dunkaccino®Small$1.69
Dunkaccino®Medium$2.09
Dunkaccino®Large$2.29
Dunkaccino®X-Large$2.49
Vanilla Chai $2.15
CappuccinoSmall$2.69
CappuccinoMedium$3.19
CappuccinoLarge$3.69
MacchiattoSmall$2.89
MacchiattoMedium$3.39
MacchiattoLarge$3.89
Iced MacchiattoSmall$3.19
Iced MacchiattoMedium$3.79
Iced MacchiattoLarge$4.19
Box O’ Joe $15.99
Hot ChocolateSmall$1.85
Hot ChocolateMedium$2.15
Hot ChocolateLarge$2.35
Hot ChocolateX-Large$2.55
Hot TeaSmall$1.59
Hot TeaMedium$1.89
Hot TeaLarge$2.09
Hot TeaX-Large$2.29
LatteSmall$2.69
LatteMedium$3.19
LatteLarge$3.69
Iced LatteSmall$2.99
Iced LatteMedium$3.59
Iced LatteLarge$3.99
Latte LiteSmall$2.69
Latte LiteMedium$3.19
Latte LiteLarge$3.69
Iced Latte LiteSmall$2.99
Iced Latte LiteMedium$3.59
Iced Latte LiteLarge$3.99
Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened)Small$1.49
Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened)Medium$1.99
Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened)Large$2.49
Coolatta or Coolatta LiteSmall$2.99
Coolatta or Coolatta LiteMedium$3.99
Coolatta or Coolatta LiteLarge$4.99
Frozen CoffeeSmall$2.99
Frozen CoffeeMedium$3.99
Frozen CoffeeLarge$4.99
Frozen Dunkaccino $2.99
Smotthie – Tropical Mango or Strawberry Banana (Limited Time) $3.19
Packaged Coffee (Limited Time)3 lbs.$22.99
K-Cup® Packs (Limited Time)2 Boxes$17.99
Sandwiches
FoodPrice
Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Sandwich$3.69
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$3.69
Chicken Salad$3.49
Tune Salad$3.49
Texas Toast Grilled Cheese$2.99
Chicken Biscuit$2.99


