Dunkin' Donuts Price And Menu

Dunkin' Donuts' is a world full of donuts ranging from Rainbow Pop, Cookie Cartwheel, Choco Frosted to Classic Glazed, Mango Craze, Cinnamon and so many others; all these are known as Ring Donuts. It also has shell doughnuts that include Jujube Burst, Strawberry Creme, Pinaclair, Dark Choco Therapy, Nutty Choco Cuddle, Alive by Choco, Death by Choco, Jelly Filled and others. This one's truly a dessert haven for those who have a sweet tooth and the restaurant chain doesn't disappoint regulars who like coffee and snacks.
|DD Combos Combos Include Medium Hot Coffee
|Food
|Price
|2 Donuts
|$3.69
|Fudge Croissant Donut
|$2.49
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$3.79
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Croisssant – with Hash Browns
|$5.89
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Bagel – with Hash Browns
|$5.89
|Veggie Egg White Flatbread
|$4.59
|Ham, Egg & Cheese on an English Muffin – with Hash Browns
|$5.89
|Big n’ Toasted – with Hash Browns
|$6.29
|Wake-Up Wrap (Bacon, Ham, or Sausage)
|$3.09
|Turkey Sausage Flatbread with Hash Browns
|$5.79
|DD Combos Combos Include Small Iced Tea
|Food
|Price
|Snack N’ Go Chicken Wrap
|$3.29
|Snack N’ Go Steak Wrap
|$3.29
|Ham & Cheese Flatbread – with Hash Browns
|$5.59
|Deluxe Grilled Cheese (Ham or Bacon) – with Hash Browns
|$5.79
|Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Flatbread – with Hash Browns
|$5.99
|Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Sandwich – with Hash Browns
|$5.39
|Chicken Bacon Sandwich – with Hash Browns
|$5.99
|Anytime Breakfast Sandwiches Served on a Bagel, Croissant, English Muffin, Biscuit, or Flatbread
|Food
|Price
|Classic Egg & Cheese
|$2.59
|Classic Egg & Cheese with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage)
|$3.59
|Egg White Omelet (Veggie)
|$2.99
|Egg White Omelet with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage)
|$3.99
|Egg & Cheese Wrap
|$1.19
|Egg & Cheese Wrap with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage)
|$1.39
|Angus Steak and Egg Wrap (Limited Time)
|$1.99
|Angus Steak and Egg Sandwich (Limited Time)
|$3.99
|Angus Steak and Egg Sandwich with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee (Limited Time)
|$6.19
|Oatmeal with Medium Coffee
|$3.89
|Turkey Sausage Wrap
|$1.39
|Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$3.49
|Turkey Sausage Flatbread with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee
|$5.79
|Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast Sandwich (Limited Time)
|$3.69
|Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast Sandwich with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee (Limited Time)
|$6.09
|Bakery Favorites
|Food
|Size
|Price
|Donut
|1 Pc.
|$0.99
|Donuts
|1/2 Dozen
|$5.79
|Donuts
|Dozen
|$9.99
|Muffin
|1 Pc.
|$1.69
|Muffins
|4 Pc.
|$5.99
|Bagel
|1 Pc.
|$0.99
|Bagels
|1/2 Dozen
|$5.79
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|1 Pc.
|$2.09
|Munchkins
|25 Pc.
|$6.29
|Munchkins
|50 Pc.
|$9.99
|Hash Brown
|$1.29
|Croissant
|$1.49
|Fancy
|$1.29
|Coffee Roll
|$1.29
|Beverages
|Food
|Size
|Price
|Coffee
|Small
|$1.59
|Coffee
|Medium
|$1.89
|Coffee
|Large
|$2.09
|Coffee
|X-Large
|$2.29
|Iced Coffee
|Small
|$1.99
|Iced Coffee
|Medium
|$2.49
|Iced Coffee
|Large
|$2.79
|Add a Turbo Shot of Espresso to Any Beverage
|$0.59
|Add Almond Milk
|$0.50
|Dunkaccino®
|Small
|$1.69
|Dunkaccino®
|Medium
|$2.09
|Dunkaccino®
|Large
|$2.29
|Dunkaccino®
|X-Large
|$2.49
|Vanilla Chai
|$2.15
|Cappuccino
|Small
|$2.69
|Cappuccino
|Medium
|$3.19
|Cappuccino
|Large
|$3.69
|Macchiatto
|Small
|$2.89
|Macchiatto
|Medium
|$3.39
|Macchiatto
|Large
|$3.89
|Iced Macchiatto
|Small
|$3.19
|Iced Macchiatto
|Medium
|$3.79
|Iced Macchiatto
|Large
|$4.19
|Box O’ Joe
|$15.99
|Hot Chocolate
|Small
|$1.85
|Hot Chocolate
|Medium
|$2.15
|Hot Chocolate
|Large
|$2.35
|Hot Chocolate
|X-Large
|$2.55
|Hot Tea
|Small
|$1.59
|Hot Tea
|Medium
|$1.89
|Hot Tea
|Large
|$2.09
|Hot Tea
|X-Large
|$2.29
|Latte
|Small
|$2.69
|Latte
|Medium
|$3.19
|Latte
|Large
|$3.69
|Iced Latte
|Small
|$2.99
|Iced Latte
|Medium
|$3.59
|Iced Latte
|Large
|$3.99
|Latte Lite
|Small
|$2.69
|Latte Lite
|Medium
|$3.19
|Latte Lite
|Large
|$3.69
|Iced Latte Lite
|Small
|$2.99
|Iced Latte Lite
|Medium
|$3.59
|Iced Latte Lite
|Large
|$3.99
|Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened)
|Small
|$1.49
|Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened)
|Medium
|$1.99
|Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened)
|Large
|$2.49
|Coolatta or Coolatta Lite
|Small
|$2.99
|Coolatta or Coolatta Lite
|Medium
|$3.99
|Coolatta or Coolatta Lite
|Large
|$4.99
|Frozen Coffee
|Small
|$2.99
|Frozen Coffee
|Medium
|$3.99
|Frozen Coffee
|Large
|$4.99
|Frozen Dunkaccino
|$2.99
|Smotthie – Tropical Mango or Strawberry Banana (Limited Time)
|$3.19
|Packaged Coffee (Limited Time)
|3 lbs.
|$22.99
|K-Cup® Packs (Limited Time)
|2 Boxes
|$17.99
|Sandwiches
|Food
|Price
|Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Sandwich
|$3.69
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.69
|Chicken Salad
|$3.49
|Tune Salad
|$3.49
|Texas Toast Grilled Cheese
|$2.99
|Chicken Biscuit
|$2.99