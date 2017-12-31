Dunkin' Donuts Price And Menu

Highlights Whats food without dessert? And whats dessert if it is not a doughnut

Dunkin Donuts have become synonymous to doughnuts

It is an American doughnut and Coffeehouse Company based in Canton

Dunkin' Donuts' is a world full of donuts ranging from Rainbow Pop, Cookie Cartwheel, Choco Frosted to Classic Glazed, Mango Craze, Cinnamon and so many others; all these are known as Ring Donuts. It also has shell doughnuts that include Jujube Burst, Strawberry Creme, Pinaclair, Dark Choco Therapy, Nutty Choco Cuddle, Alive by Choco, Death by Choco, Jelly Filled and others. This one's truly a dessert haven for those who have a sweet tooth and the restaurant chain doesn't disappoint regulars who like coffee and snacks.

Below are the Dunkin' Donuts Menu and Prices in Dollars.

DD Combos Combos Include Medium Hot Coffee Food Price 2 Donuts $3.69 Fudge Croissant Donut $2.49 Bagel with Cream Cheese $3.79 Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Croisssant – with Hash Browns $5.89 Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Bagel – with Hash Browns $5.89 Veggie Egg White Flatbread $4.59 Ham, Egg & Cheese on an English Muffin – with Hash Browns $5.89 Big n’ Toasted – with Hash Browns $6.29 Wake-Up Wrap (Bacon, Ham, or Sausage) $3.09 Turkey Sausage Flatbread with Hash Browns $5.79

DD Combos Combos Include Small Iced Tea Food Price Snack N’ Go Chicken Wrap $3.29 Snack N’ Go Steak Wrap $3.29 Ham & Cheese Flatbread – with Hash Browns $5.59 Deluxe Grilled Cheese (Ham or Bacon) – with Hash Browns $5.79 Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon Flatbread – with Hash Browns $5.99 Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Sandwich – with Hash Browns $5.39 Chicken Bacon Sandwich – with Hash Browns $5.99

Anytime Breakfast Sandwiches Served on a Bagel, Croissant, English Muffin, Biscuit, or Flatbread Food Price Classic Egg & Cheese $2.59 Classic Egg & Cheese with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage) $3.59 Egg White Omelet (Veggie) $2.99 Egg White Omelet with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage) $3.99 Egg & Cheese Wrap $1.19 Egg & Cheese Wrap with (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage) $1.39 Angus Steak and Egg Wrap (Limited Time) $1.99 Angus Steak and Egg Sandwich (Limited Time) $3.99 Angus Steak and Egg Sandwich with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee (Limited Time) $6.19 Oatmeal with Medium Coffee $3.89 Turkey Sausage Wrap $1.39 Turkey Sausage Sandwich $3.49 Turkey Sausage Flatbread with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee $5.79 Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast Sandwich (Limited Time) $3.69 Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast Sandwich with Hash Browns & Medium Hot Coffee (Limited Time) $6.09

Bakery Favorites Food Size Price Donut 1 Pc. $0.99 Donuts 1/2 Dozen $5.79 Donuts Dozen $9.99 Muffin 1 Pc. $1.69 Muffins 4 Pc. $5.99 Bagel 1 Pc. $0.99 Bagels 1/2 Dozen $5.79 Bagel with Cream Cheese 1 Pc. $2.09 Munchkins 25 Pc. $6.29 Munchkins 50 Pc. $9.99 Hash Brown $1.29 Croissant $1.49 Fancy $1.29 Coffee Roll $1.29

Beverages Food Size Price Coffee Small $1.59 Coffee Medium $1.89 Coffee Large $2.09 Coffee X-Large $2.29 Iced Coffee Small $1.99 Iced Coffee Medium $2.49 Iced Coffee Large $2.79 Add a Turbo Shot of Espresso to Any Beverage $0.59 Add Almond Milk $0.50 Dunkaccino® Small $1.69 Dunkaccino® Medium $2.09 Dunkaccino® Large $2.29 Dunkaccino® X-Large $2.49 Vanilla Chai $2.15 Cappuccino Small $2.69 Cappuccino Medium $3.19 Cappuccino Large $3.69 Macchiatto Small $2.89 Macchiatto Medium $3.39 Macchiatto Large $3.89 Iced Macchiatto Small $3.19 Iced Macchiatto Medium $3.79 Iced Macchiatto Large $4.19 Box O’ Joe $15.99 Hot Chocolate Small $1.85 Hot Chocolate Medium $2.15 Hot Chocolate Large $2.35 Hot Chocolate X-Large $2.55 Hot Tea Small $1.59 Hot Tea Medium $1.89 Hot Tea Large $2.09 Hot Tea X-Large $2.29 Latte Small $2.69 Latte Medium $3.19 Latte Large $3.69 Iced Latte Small $2.99 Iced Latte Medium $3.59 Iced Latte Large $3.99 Latte Lite Small $2.69 Latte Lite Medium $3.19 Latte Lite Large $3.69 Iced Latte Lite Small $2.99 Iced Latte Lite Medium $3.59 Iced Latte Lite Large $3.99 Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened) Small $1.49 Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened) Medium $1.99 Iced Tea or Iced Green Tea (Sweetened or Unsweetened) Large $2.49 Coolatta or Coolatta Lite Small $2.99 Coolatta or Coolatta Lite Medium $3.99 Coolatta or Coolatta Lite Large $4.99 Frozen Coffee Small $2.99 Frozen Coffee Medium $3.99 Frozen Coffee Large $4.99 Frozen Dunkaccino $2.99 Smotthie – Tropical Mango or Strawberry Banana (Limited Time) $3.19 Packaged Coffee (Limited Time) 3 lbs. $22.99 K-Cup® Packs (Limited Time) 2 Boxes $17.99