Mangoes are hands down one of the best parts of summer. They are juicy, naturally sweet, and packed with that unbeatable tropical vibe. You can eat them straight up or throw them into pretty much anything to make it taste better. If you have been craving something light and fun with mangoes, this easy and healthy mango mousse recipe might just be what you need. It only needs two ingredients and has a creamy, high-protein texture that works great as a chilled dessert or post-lunch treat. The recipe, shared by the Instagram page @burrpet_by_dhruvijain, is super doable and can quickly become your family's new favourite. Want to try it out? This is how you make it.

Can You Make Mango Mousse Without Gelatin Or Cream?

Yes, this version skips the usual gelatin and cream. Instead, it uses paneer to give that smooth mousse-like feel. It is simple, high in protein, and easier on the stomach than heavy desserts.

Is Homemade Mango Mousse Good For Weight Loss?

If you are looking for a healthy dessert that fits into your weight loss plan, this mango mousse made with paneer and no added sugar is a solid pick. It keeps you full for longer and helps avoid those unnecessary snack cravings later.

Can You Use Canned Mango Pulp For This Mousse Recipe?

Yes, canned mango pulp works too, but if you want that proper mango taste, fresh mangoes are better. Just check the label and go for the pulp with no added sugar, especially if you are keeping track of calories.

How Long Can You Store Mango Mousse In The Fridge?

You can keep this mousse in the fridge for up to two days in an air-tight container. But if you want it to taste fresh and have the best texture, it is best eaten within a day.

How To Make 2-Ingredient High-Protein Mango Mousse | Mango Mousse Recipe

Boil milk in a pan and add a vinegar-water mix to curdle it. Once the milk curdles, pour it into a muslin-lined bowl to drain. Take that fresh paneer and toss it in a food processor with chopped mangoes. Add a splash of vanilla essence and some maple syrup if you like it a bit sweeter. Blend till smooth. Pour it into serving bowls and chill in the fridge for one to two hours. When ready to serve, top with mixed seeds and mango pieces. That is it - your healthy, high-protein mango mousse is good to go.

Looks tempting, right? Try this high-protein mango mousse at home and see how quickly it becomes everyone's favourite summer dessert.