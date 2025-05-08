Different kinds of self-improvement videos often go viral on social media for various reasons. Some have a creative format or a unique perspective that resonates with people who are looking for specific solutions. Recently, one such unconventional self-help video caught the attention of Instagram users as it featured a smoothie as a metaphor for life. The vlogger who shared the reel explained the impact of trauma using only the smoothie and a little nutmeg powder. Her unusual visual representation ended up being applauded by many people.





The video was shared by a PhD student named Brooke (@breakawaywithbrooke). She starts by declaring that she's going to show us a "visual representation of someone hurting us." She pours a pinkish smoothie from a blender jar into a glass. As she pours, she points to the glass and says, "So we're living our life. This is us growing and feeding our soul." She stops the transfer once the glass is half full. As she adds some nutmeg powder on top, she says, "And then someone comes along and hurts us. Nutmeg - that's in there." She resumes filling the glass with the smoothie, as she says, "Then you continue living your life."

Once the glass is filled to the brim, she asks us to wonder what we would do if someone asked us to remove the nutmeg from the smoothie. She points out the obvious - there's no easy or straightforward way to separate the two. She explains, "This is why it is so frustrating when people are like, 'I didn't even hurt you that badly.' Do you want to try and remove the nutmeg from my smoothie? I don't even think you could, to be honest." She proceeds to highlight the fact that the only way to get rid of the nutmeg is to pour out the current batch of smoothie and make it again from scratch before filling the glass again. She also says that the glass will likely still have remnants of the nutmeg, which she considers a metaphor for the long-lasting effects of being hurt. Check out the complete reel below to know more:

The viral video has received 4 million views on Instagram so far. Here's how people reacted in the comments section:





"What a smooth explanation."





"The best visual representation I've ever seen."





"As a visual learner, this is the best thing I've seen lol."





"Someone give this woman an award for explaining this so beautifully."





"Very brilliant presentation. Very brilliant."





"Not many people understand this simple thing, though."





"No one talks about how traumatising it is to empty yourself so extremely just to get the nutmeg out."





"That is such a strong visual! And shows that it not only needs a new cup but also the will and power to pour it out and make it new again... again and again."





"From now on, I will use this analogy."





"Sometimes that nutmeg adds flavour, as a person who has a lot of nutmeg, I can say that it never goes away, but I learn to manage the spice, add more fruit, and my smoothie tastes so much better."





What did you think of this unique metaphor? Let us know in the comments below.