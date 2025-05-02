When it comes to creating a comfortable and functional kitchen, a good exhaust fan is essential. Not only does it help eliminate smoke and cooking odours, but it also ensures better air quality and a more pleasant cooking environment. But with so many options available, how do you choose the right one? It's not just about picking the first model you see - the ideal exhaust fan depends on several factors. From the size of the fan to its suction capacity and build quality, every detail counts. In this article, we'll walk you through five key things to consider before buying a kitchen exhaust fan, ensuring you pick the best one for your needs.

Also Read: 5 Underrated Kitchen Hygiene Rules To Use A Chopping Board Safely

Here Are 5 Things To Consider Before Buying A Kitchen Exhaust Fan:

1. Size

The size of the exhaust fan should match the size of your kitchen. A small fan in a large kitchen won't effectively remove smoke or fumes, and an oversized one can be unnecessarily noisy and consume more energy. For a standard Indian kitchen, a fan with a sweep size between 200 mm and 300 mm usually works well.

2. Air Suction Capacity

Suction power determines how efficiently the fan can pull out air. If you cook regularly with strong spices, deep fry, or grill, opt for a model with higher suction power. A range of 700-1000 m/hr is usually ideal. This ensures that oil particles and strong aromas are effectively ventilated.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Material And Build Quality

Exhaust fans are exposed to heat, oil and moisture. Look for fans made from high-quality materials like stainless steel or powder-coated metal, which resist rust and are easier to clean. Plastic fans are lighter and quieter but may not last as long with heavy-duty use. A detachable front panel can also make cleaning easier.

4. Noise Level

A noisy exhaust fan can be a real kitchen buzzkill. Check the decibel rating before buying. Anything under 60 dB is considered relatively quiet. If you're sensitive to noise, opt for a fan designed for low-noise operation, especially if your kitchen is open plan or close to living areas.

5. Energy Efficiency And Maintenance

An energy efficient fan can save you money in the long run. Look for models with energy saving features. Additionally, consider the ease of maintenance. Models with removable blades and easy access to the motor are easier to clean, which extends the fan's lifespan and keeps it working efficiently.

Also Read: How To Keep Your Kitchen Pantry Humid-Proof This Summer





Now that you know these factors, we hope you'll be able to choose the right exhaust fan for your kitchen.