Easter is being celebrated globally on Sunday, the 17th of April, 2022. One of the oldest and most important festivals in Christianity, it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion on Good Friday. Easter eggs are too painted and decorated to commemorate this joyous occasion, and they have become a symbol indicating the resurrection. Easter comes after a 40 day-long period of fasting and penance, also known as Lent. Thus, the festival is celebrated with a customary feast with traditional recipes such as lamb, eggs, cheese, ham, breads and sweets.





If you are planning to enjoy the Easter festival with some delightful food, we have just what you need. Here is a list of some special brunches, menus and promotions for Easter 2022 that you can enjoy across India.

Here Are The Special Brunches, Menus And Promotions For Easter 2022:

Delhi NCR

1. Hyatt Regency, Delhi

Enjoy a hearty Easter brunch at Hyatt Regency's award-winning restaurants such as The China Kitchen and La Piazza. You can also relish some chocolate bunnies, flavoured eggs, and cupcakes at this hotel-wide promotion.

2. Claridges, Delhi

Ye Old Bakery in The Claridges is offering an unlimited tea, coffee buffet, and sumptuous desserts, along with an exotic Easter hamper. These Easter-special treats are available for home delivery as well.

3. Westin, Gurgaon

A live band, a dedicated seafood station and Easter-inspired dishes - need we say more, or are you tempted already? Seasonal Tastes at Westin Gurgaon has all these Easter delights and more.

4. Laduree, Delhi

Be it soups or salad, eggs benedict or the most famous lemon cheesecake, Laduree's innovative kitchens will ensure an authentic Easter feast for you and your family. Dine in or order online!

5. Whiskey Amour, Gurugram

For an extended brunch that spills over to tea, head to Whiskey Amour in Gurugram. You will be spoilt with European classics, Napolitane pizzas, carrot cake and even a fusion Green Apple Jalebi.





Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore

1. St Regis, Mumbai

Seven Kitchens, the all-day dining restaurant at St Regis, Mumbai is offering a grand Easter brunch with options such as Hot Cross Buns, Babka, Deep Dish Meat Pie and more.

2. JW Marriot, Mumbai

Celebrate Easter with a special festive Brunch at JW Marriot's Juhu and Sahar outlets in Mumbai. We bet you'll enjoy their special Easter egg-themed dessert station!

3. Smoke House Deli, Mumbai

In the mood for a lazy and lavish Easter breakfast? Smoke House Deli should be your first choice. Head to their Pali Hill, Colaba, BKC or Lower Parel outlets for a feast you'll truly remember.

4. Fox In The Field, Kolkata

Raise a toast this Easter with Fox in the Field's authentic experience. There are going to be some Easter favourite staples, a plethora of beverages and live music.

5. Chowman, Kolkata and Bangalore

If you love Chinese food, Chowman is the place to be, this Easter. With multiple outlets across Kolkata and Bangalore, Chowman has designed an authentic Chinese menu for your feast.

6. Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore

Bangalore residents are in for a treat with the Easter-special festive delicacies at Hotel Royal Orchid. Apart from some lip-smacking food, there will also be a chocolate fountain with strawberries, marshmallows and other dipping treats galore.

Happy Easter 2022!