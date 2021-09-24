We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But thinking about what to make for breakfast is a challenge. While we do have few regular options of parathas, upma and poha, the same taste every day can get boring. So, if you are in search of a new breakfast recipe, then here we bring you a yummy and fulfilling recipe of mushroom and cheese omelette! As the name suggests, this omelette recipe is packed with the goodness of mushrooms and cheesy that melt in your mouth in every bite. With that, all the ingredients of this dish give you a good amount of nutrition as well!

Health Benefits Of Eggs And Mushrooms:

Eggs are one of the most common ingredients that we use in everyday cooking. They are known to be highly nutritious. Eggs can help you increase good cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, and help you lose weight. Whereas mushrooms are known to be a great source of copper, magnesium and phosphorus. They are also rich in antioxidants and can help to boost immunity.





So, with this range of benefits in eggs and mushrooms, let us check out the recipe of mushroom and cheese omelette.

How To Make Eggs And Mushrooms | Eggs And Mushrooms Recipe:

To make this dish, first, boil and slice mushrooms. Cook them on a pan and add masalas. Now in a bowl, mix two eggs and add green chilli, salt and pepper into it. On a pan, melt some butter and pour the egg mixture. When the mixture starts setting, add mushrooms and cheese. Let the cheese melt, and the eggs cook.

Once done, fold it and enjoy!





For the full recipe of mushroom and cheese omelette, click here.





Make this yummy omelette, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.